Intra-Group Restructuring Of Car Trade In Lithuania
TKM Group's strategic goal is to continue expanding in the car trade sector, which has been one of its key segments since 2007. The Group's car trade segment includes a company with an independent dealer network importing KIAs in the Baltics and companies engaged in car retail and service in two showrooms in Tallinn, two showrooms in Riga and two showrooms in Vilnius. In addition to KIAs, there are several other car brands to choose from, such as Peugeot in Estonia and Latvia and Škoda in Latvia and Lithuania.
The Group's car trade segment is undergoing active development and expansion. A temporary KIA showroom has been opened on the Bikernieku property in Riga, and a new full-size KIA dealership is planned to be opened in the coming years to better serve customers in this part of Riga. In Lithuania, the construction of a new KIA-Škoda multi-brand dealership in Vilnius was started in cooperation with TKM Lietuva UAB, which is part of the Group. At the beginning of January, the Estonian dealer of the automotive segment, Viking Motors, opened a new KIA flagship dealership in Peetri on the border of Tallinn. It is also planned to start construction of a new body shop next to the Peetri car dealership. The Group's automotive segment's sales revenue in 2024 was 200.8 million euros, making it the Group's second largest segment in terms of both turnover and profit after supermarkets.
The approximate registration of the above-described division in the commercial register will take place in the first half year of 2025. The creation of a subsidiary through a division will not have an impact on the consolidated financial results of the Group. The creation of a subsidiary is not considered to be the acquisition of a significant holding within the meaning of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange Rules. The structuring described above will not have a significant impact on the activities of the TKM Grupp Group. The members of the supervisory board and management board of TKM Grupp AS have no other personal interest in the transactions.
Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Management Board
Tel 731 5000
