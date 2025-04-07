RNG COALITION Brand Update Shortens Name, Amplifies Commitment To Influence Future Of Energy.

"Our new visual identity recognizes 'RNG' as an attractive energy commodity and domestic source for renewable, clean fuel, heat, power, products and services," said Johannes Escudero , Founder and CEO of RNG COALITION. "It captures the essence of our coalition and our commitment to a more sustainable and circular energy economy in the United States, Canada and around the world."

The contemporary logo reflects the strength, unity and diversity of the RNG COALITION's membership: a large, unbroken circle formed by twelve smaller circles - or "molecules" - representing stakeholders from across the RNG value chain coalescing around a shared mission. The transition from blue to green molecules in the new icon symbolizes movement in the marketplace from legacy fuels to renewable energy solutions, like RNG, CO2 and RH2. The number twelve - long associated with divine order, natural cycles and structural balance - reinforces the COALITION's commitment to leadership, education and advocacy for the sustainable development and utilization of RNG. The blue and green shapes created by the overlapping molecules evoke the sustainable feedstocks from which RNG is produced, the sustainable applications of RNG as fuel, heat, or power, and the cleaner air and water resulting from RNG facilities.

RNG COALITION will continue to rollout updated visual assets for all aspects of the organization's operations, including for its annual events. The updated branding will be evident at RNG SUMMIT , held April 22-24, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas, where Leadership, Education, Advocacy, Development & Sustainability forums will highlight how the coalition is influencing the future of energy in North America and beyond.

RNG COALITION's new visual identity will also be reflected in flagship programs like its Wednesday Webinar series, its new Coalition Conversations podcast, and its upcoming RNG Media Day (June 18, 2025), designed to foster constructive dialogue between industry experts and the press.

This re-energized look is released as the RNG COALITION prepares to reach the first benchmark of its Sustainable Methane Abatement & Recycling Timeline ( SMART ) - the industry initiative announced in 2019 to capture and control methane and CO2 from thousands of landfills, wastewater treatment plants, farms and food waste diversion facilities by 2050. In 2011, there were just 31 operational RNG facilities in the United States; Coalition data now indicates 470 RNG facilities are currently operational in North America . With another 439 facilities under construction or in various stages of development, the industry is firmly on track to reach its benchmark of 500 operational RNG facilities by the end of 2025.

With global waste expected to increase by as much as 75% by 2050, RNG offers a way for society to more sustainably abate and recycle methane and carbon emissions from its inevitable and growing waste streams. RNG is a domestic, renewable, clean and low-carbon source of fuel, heat and power that is advancing decarbonization goals while creating economic opportunity in rural, agricultural, and industrial communities.

Since its founding with just 8 companies in 2011, the RNG COALITION's industry-leading membership has grown to nearly 400 organizations - a powerful voice for clean fuel, heat, power, agricultural innovation, waste recovery, emissions reductions and rural economic development. This new visual identity reinforces that legacy - and reintroduces the RNG COALITION for the next era of leadership, education, advocacy, development and sustainability.

