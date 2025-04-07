HED Strengthens Leadership In Boston To Advance Healthcare Design

BOSTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering company, is proud to announce a strategic leadership enhancement for its Boston Healthcare practice with the appointment of Noelia Bitar AIA ACHA as a Healthcare Sector Leader. Bitar, whose career spans over 25 years in innovative healthcare design and medical planning on an international stage, has joined the firm, marking a new chapter of growth.

Bitar joins forces with industry expert, Healthcare Strategy & Development Leader, Ronda Paradis, whose leadership has propelled HED's growth in healthcare on the East Coast. Paradis has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking vision and an ability to drive impactful solutions in healthcare. Since joining HED, Paradis's leadership has strengthened HED's presence in Greater Boston, advancing the firm's work on healthcare projects and deepening partnerships with prominent institutions.

Together, Paradis and Bitar will co-lead HED's design practice for the Healthcare sector in Boston, leveraging their combined experience to further elevate the firm's integrated design strategies and expand its impact in the region.

"Noelia's extensive background and visionary approach to healthcare design align perfectly with our commitment to delivering environments that foster innovation, healing, and operational excellence," said Brett Paloutzian, HED's Healthcare National Business Leader.

Bitar brings a wealth of expertise as an award-winning, board-certified healthcare architect. Her experience encompasses high-profile projects ranging from academic medical centers to state-of-the-art patient towers and specialized clinical environments.

"By uniting Noelia's global deep expertise and perspective with Ronda's strategic approach to understanding client needs, HED is connecting experts to solve complex challenges withing the healthcare environment" says Enrique Suarez, CEO at HED. "We are poised to redefine what's possible in healthcare design-creating spaces that not only meet the highest standards of functionality and sustainability but also inspire transformative patient care."

HED remains committed to integrating cutting-edge design with operational efficiency and community engagement. The appointment of Bitar and the continued leadership of Paradis signal a sharpened focus on innovative, patient-centered design solutions that meet the evolving challenges of the healthcare landscape in Boston and beyond.

About HED

HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their client's evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education (higher education and Pre K-12), mission-critical, housing/mixed-use, science, advanced manufacturing, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit .

