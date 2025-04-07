Surplus Solutions, An NMS Capital Portfolio Company, Expands Capabilities In Refurbished Laboratory Equipment And Technical Services; Announces Partnership With Certified Genetool

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and WOONSOCKET, R.I., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surplus Solutions LLC (“Surplus Solutions”), a portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today the acquisition of Certified Genetool (or the“Company”), a San Francisco-based provider of certified laboratory instruments and technical services. The acquisition expands Surplus Solutions' operational capabilities and supports continued growth in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences sectors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2005, Certified Genetool has served the scientific community for over 20 years, specializing in the global supply of high-quality, certified laboratory instruments. The Company supports a broad customer base - including academic institutions, biotechnology firms, and pharmaceutical companies - by delivering equipment that meets stringent quality standards. In addition to refurbishment and resale, Certified Genetool offers value-added services such as equipment certification, installation, service repairs, warranties, and maintenance contracts.

“This acquisition represents another important milestone in our strategy to build a world-class equipment lifecycle management platform,” said Joe Reale, CEO of Surplus Solutions.“Certified Genetool brings a complementary footprint, customer base, and technical knowledge that enhance our ability to support customers at every stage of the equipment lifecycle, particularly in the area of flow cytometry. We're excited to welcome their talented team to Surplus Solutions.”

“I couldn't be more excited about this opportunity,” affirmed Dr. Brian Qian, CEO of Certified Genetool.“Over the years, we've built a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer focus in the lab equipment space. Joining forces with Surplus Solutions allows us to expand our reach, enhance our services, and continue delivering value on an even larger scale.”

The acquisition expands Surplus Solutions' national presence and deepens its refurbishment and resale operations, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality, cost-effective solutions for customers seeking pre-owned laboratory equipment.

David Peterson, Partner at NMS, added,“The acquisition of Certified Genetool reflects our continued focus on strategic, value-driven growth. This transaction broadens Surplus Solutions' service offering while maintaining the high standards of reliability and customer service shared by both companies.”

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal advice to Surplus Solutions. Financing for the transaction was provided by Surplus' incumbent lender, TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners. Certified Genetool was advised by Perkins Coie LLP.

About Surplus Solutions:

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Woonsocket, RI, Surplus Solutions is a global leader in the procurement, resale, and management of high-quality used and refurbished laboratory, processing, and packaging equipment. With nearly 200,000 square feet of warehouse space across Rhode Island and California, and a European hub in Vendenheim, France, the Company serves clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, nutraceutical, and life sciences sectors. Surplus Solutions offers end-to-end services designed to maximize asset value and support reliable, cost-effective equipment solutions. For additional information on Surplus Solutions, please visit the firm's website at ssllc.com .

About Certified Genetool, Inc.

Certified Genetool, Inc. has been a trusted provider of new, certified, and refurbished lab equipment for over 20 years. Serving academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries worldwide, CGI offers high-quality, cost-effective instruments along with expert service contracts and support.

About NMS Capital:

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $1.5 billion. Since inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 150 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the Business Services and Healthcare Services industries. The firm's principal strategy is to create long-term value by providing strategic and operational resources to growth-oriented companies led by founders or experienced management teams. NMS has successfully built industry leading lower middle market companies in defensible and scalable end markets by accelerating organic and acquisition-driven growth. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm's website at . Follow NMS Capital on .

