AMC Global's New Verifiedviewstm Program Delivers Ratings & Reviews From Verified Purchasers At Product Launch

VerifiedViewsTM complements AMC's proprietary ResponseCash® PFUTM solution for immediate, authentic consumer feedback

- Ken Roshkoff, CEO of AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMC Global , a custom market research firm specializing in launch phase consumer insights, is excited to announce its new VerifiedViews TM program-a powerful solution for generating ratings and reviews from authentic product purchasers. VerifiedViews works in tandem with the firm's established ResponseCash® Purchaser Follow-Up (PFUTM) , which captures feedback as early as within the first week of a new product's introduction.



AMC Global's VerifiedViewsTM allows companies to quickly and inexpensively gather user generated content (UGC)-including product ratings and reviews-from verified purchasers. This information can then be syndicated to all of the major eCommerce sites where the new products are being sold. VerifiedViewsTM builds consumer confidence by providing genuine reviews from verified early purchasers who independently discover, purchase and use a product in the real world.



"We're thrilled to introduce VerifiedViewsTM to the marketplace," said Ken Roshkoff, CEO of AMC Global. "By offering product manufacturers the ability to collect ratings and reviews from actual purchasers immediately after a product launch, we're helping them build trust with consumers while also providing valuable insights that can shape their new product strategies. This combination of speed, trust, and actionable insights is a game-changer for the industry."



In addition to providing instant reviews, VerifiedViewsTM helps brands optimize their products, packaging and marketing strategies by leveraging direct feedback from consumers who have purchased the new product. This feedback enables brands to make informed adjustments that improve the product's performance in the market and increase the likelihood of long-term success.



For more information on AMC Global's VerifiedViewsTM market research solution, visit .



About AMC Global

AMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company's proprietary PFUTM (Purchaser Follow-Up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize new products through a deep understanding of purchaser and shopper perspectives, backed by an extensive normative database. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

