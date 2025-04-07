Grubmarket Acquires Delta Fresh Produce, A Leading Provider Of Mexican-Grown Produce To Major U.S. Grocery And Food Service Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket, the AI-powered technology enabler and digital transformer of the American food supply chain industry, as well as one of the largest private food eCommerce companies globally, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Nogales, AZ-based Delta Fresh Produce, a leading distributor specializing in tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, grapes, watermelons, and various other fresh produce commodities sourced from Mexico.

Delta Fresh manages an extensive farming and distribution network across Mexico, including over 900 acres of open-field production, 1,400 acres of indoor production, and state-of-the-art packing facilities across Baja, Sonora, Sinaloa, and Central Mexico. Strong, longstanding grower relationships allow Delta Fresh to access thousands of additional acres of production throughout Mexico, enabling the company to supply customers year-round. The company's extensive customer base includes prominent grocery retailers such as Walmart and Kroger; national restaurant chains including Subway, Jack in the Box, In-N-Out Burger, and Chipotle; as well as national distributors such as Sysco and AWG.

Established in 1928, Delta Fresh Produce is a multi-generational business success story. Today, Atanasio Panousopoulos leads Delta Fresh, after taking over from his father, a produce industry pioneer in both the U.S. and Mexico. In his 30 years of experience with the business, Atanasio has grown Delta Fresh's expansive U.S. operations to include a sprawling 156,000 square foot warehouse in Nogales, AZ; an 80,000 square foot facility in McAllen, TX; and a 30,000 square foot space in San Diego, CA, while continuing to strengthen the company's grower relationships, some of which have spanned decades of partnership.

Furthermore, Delta Fresh is highly regarded for its proactive approach to food safety. The company maintains Primus GFS certification and has been an industry leader in establishing rigorous standards for safety practices that go beyond regulatory requirements, including frequent random audits of both its growing operations as well as distribution facilities. After the acquisition, the business will continue to be managed by its current experienced, mission-driven leadership team led by Atanasio.

Atanasio Panousopoulos comments: "Joining GrubMarket marks an exciting new chapter for Delta Fresh Produce. We are proud of our deep-rooted heritage and the operational excellence we've achieved through the generations. GrubMarket's commitment to AI technology and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision to further elevate our capabilities through integrating technology into our operations at scale, strengthening our customer relationships, and driving future growth. We look forward to the incredible opportunities that lie ahead of us, as part of the GrubMarket family."

Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Delta Fresh Produce to the GrubMarket family. Delta Fresh's longstanding legacy in the produce industry in both the U.S. and Mexico, extensive grower and distribution networks, and exceptional reputation for food safety make them an ideal partner for GrubMarket as we continue to expand our strategic presence across North America. This acquisition significantly enhances our capabilities to serve customers nationally with high-quality, reliable produce year-round."

As part of GrubMarket's portfolio, Delta Fresh will have access to GrubMarket's proprietary, AI-powered software solutions, including; WholesaleWare, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) ERP platform that provides food industry wholesalers, distributors, and shippers with seamless financial management, powerful sales support, online ordering, precise inventory management, lot traceability, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics; GrubAssist, GrubMarket's groundbreaking suite of agentic enterprise AI assistants that empower food supply chain businesses with deep insights, intelligent analysis, and automated order processing; Orders IO, GrubMarket's custom-branded, mobile eCommerce solution; and GrubPay, the company's digital payments platform specifically designed for the needs of the food supply chain industry.

