Belong.Life's Advanced AI Technology Selected To Power New Menopause Support Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The menopause journey can be confusing, frustrating, and isolating. Ask Elina is designed to help women navigate these challenges with confidence. Powered by Belong's AI technology, Elina is a highly trained health coach who helps users navigate the overwhelming influx of information about menopause. Elina gets to know users personally and provides evidence-based insights and guidance tailored to their needs while helping them manage symptoms and understand their options.

"We chose Belong's AI mentor technology for its proven success in delivering an effective health support platform that excels in user experience and accuracy," said Nathalie Belanger, Co-Founder of Ask Elina. "Women deserve a trusted, personalized resource to help them navigate menopause, and with Belong's SaaS solution, we're making that a reality. Perimenopause lasts seven years on average and more than 25 million women around the world enter menopause annually. Empowering women with on-demand, easy-to-understand, evidence-based information tailored to their unique journey is essential for supporting their long-term well-being."

Ask Elina was founded by seasoned executives Nathalie Belanger and Elizabeth Wasserman. Belanger, a former Vice President at both Reitmans retail company and Aeroplan, brings extensive expertise in omnichannel strategies and customer engagement, while Wasserman, the founder of dating platform Mate1, successfully built and scaled a global online community of over 50 million users. Their expertise, combined with Belong's AI technology, positions them to bring a best-in-class digital health solution to market.

"Perimenopause can be an incredibly lonely and frightening time for many women," said Elizabeth Wasserman, Co-Founder of Ask Elina. "Healthcare providers often dismiss these experiences, leaving women to navigate this transition alone. We're creating a companion that offers both knowledge and compassion when women need it most."

Belong's proprietary AI technology has already demonstrated success in patient communities across oncology and multiple sclerosis, with platforms such as Dave the Cancer Mentor and BelongMS. This collaboration marks Belong's expansion into women's health, reinforcing its commitment to leveraging AI to address critical healthcare challenges.

"Women navigating menopause are often underserved, and Ask Elina tackles this head-on with an accessible and easy to use AI-powered companion," said Eliran Malki, Co-Founder and CEO of Belong. "Our AI SaaS platform will support women during this critical stage of their lives. This collaboration highlights how AI can bridge gaps in healthcare by offering scalable, always-available support for women managing complex health transitions."

"The opportunity to impact millions of women navigating menopause is immense, and we are proud to contribute to a solution that delivers accurate, compassionate, and individualized care at scale," said Irad Deutsch, Co-Founder and CTO of Belong. "We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and privacy, ensuring that all users can trust our platform to securely access the tools and insights they need during transformative stages of their lives."

Ask Elina is expected to launch in May 2025. Women interested in early access can join the waitlist at .

