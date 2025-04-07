Esquire Bank Expands Capabilities For Law Firms Through Agreement With Fortress Investment Group

Agreement broadens access to banking and lending services for US contingency fee law firms

JERICHO, N.Y., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), (collectively "Esquire") today announced that the Bank has entered into a sourcing joint venture agreement ("Agreement") through which funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group ("Fortress") will provide capital to expand lending solutions and banking services to contingency fee law firms.

This Agreement will combine the strengths of Esquire Bank's national commercial lending and banking platforms with the origination and underwriting experience of Fortress's Legal Assets Group and the lending capacity of funds managed by affiliates of Fortress ("Fortress funds") to increase contingency fee law firms' borrowing options and access to tailored credit facilities with industry-leading terms, rates and flexibility. With expanded access to capital, law firms will be able to benefit from larger and more bespoke bank and non-bank financing to support initiatives like growth, investment in technology to improve client experience, acquisitions, partner changes and distributions, and operations.

"We've been impressed with Fortress's strong track record, reputation, and investment strategy, and believe this joint venture complements both of our business models," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO and President of Esquire. "This joint venture will provide contingent fee law firms with additional flexibility for both financing terms and advance rates against their contingent fee collateral."

"Fortress is pleased to partner with Esquire Bank to offer capital solutions to contingency fee law firms nationally," said Joseph Dunn, Co-CIO of the Fortress Legal Assets Group. "We believe that the Fortress Legal Asset Group's focus on providing tailored credit solutions for law firms in the US, with a varied corporate, government, and consumer client base, is a good complement to Esquire Bank's nationwide law firm lending and banking business. We look forward to working with the Bank on transactions that meet the unique capital needs of attorneys and law firms and offer attractive investment opportunities for investors in Fortress funds."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. The Company was named to Fortune's 2024 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit .

About Fortress Investment Group:

Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages $49 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2024, on behalf of approximately 2,000 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies. For more information, please visit .

