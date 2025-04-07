Innovative Eyewear Launches Moonbeam: Smart Eyewear Designed For Everyday Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Moonbeam is crafted with precision to meet diverse user needs, balancing stylish aesthetics with functionality. Its distinctive round silhouette and lightweight design make it ideal for users who value seamless integration of technology into their daily routines-from productivity enhancements at work to effortless connectivity during leisure activities.

Moonbeam Product Highlights:



Round, contemporary frame style providing a timeless, stylish look.

Lightweight construction designed specifically for prolonged, comfortable wear throughout the day.

Open-ear audio technology delivering clear, immersive sound without isolating the user from their environment.

Seamless voice assistant integration , including ChatGPT, empowering users with hands-free AI access. Enhanced ergonomic controls for intuitive management of calls, audio playback, and voice commands.

Lucyd continues to innovate by designing products around practical, everyday use cases-aiming to improve connectivity, productivity, and accessibility for all users.

"With the Lucyd Lyte® Moonbeam, we're bringing forward a smart eyewear solution that our customers can comfortably wear from morning to night," said Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "Our goal is always to enhance everyday experiences through thoughtfully integrated technology."

Availability

Moonbeam is available now on Lucyd in any prescription. The product will also be distributed through select retail partners and online marketplaces.

About Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer of cutting-edge ChatGPT enabled smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth audio glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

