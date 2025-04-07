Workday Puts AI Agents Center Stage With Rock Stars Gwen Stefani, Paul Stanley, And Billy Idol

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

The commercials playfully contrast the worlds of rock 'n' roll and business with Stefani, Idol, and Stanley trading their leather studs for power suits and attending countless meetings, engaging in small talk with colleagues in the office, and grappling with corporate jargon.

Superstar Gwen Stefani quips, "You think AI agents can handle your tasks? Watch me handle my agent!"

Rock and roll hall of famer Paul Stanley comments, "So you corporate types think you're rock stars? That's as ridiculous as us being corporate types! When your weekend routine involves smashing guitars on stage, a boring office job just doesn't compare..."

Punk rock legend Billy Idol adds, "You think that using AI to help you get work done is challenging the status quo? How about trashing hotel rooms?!"

Workday AI Agents Take Center Stage

While the rockers might not understand, Workday AI agents are making its customers rock stars of the business world. While most agents in the market today are task-based, follow specific step-by-step instructions, and complete a single task repetitively, Workday's role-based agents contain a configurable set of 'skills' and can perform hundreds of individual tasks. These agents help streamline and automate processes across a particular job or role, freeing people up to focus on more strategic work. Workday's previously announced role-based agents include Contracts, Payroll, Financial Auditing, Policy, Recruiting, Talent Mobility, Succession, and Optimize Agents.

"Agentic AI is not just changing how work gets done, it's reshaping the future of work itself – a future where human employees and digital labor will work side-by-side," said Emma Chalwin, chief marketing officer, Workday. "Our latest campaign playfully illustrates how our customers – the true 'rock stars' of business – use Workday to manage their people, money, and agents, reflecting our core value of fun and commitment to helping our customers move forever forward."

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people , money , and agents . The Workday platform is built with AI at the core to help customers elevate people, supercharge work, and move their business forever forward. Workday is used by more than 11,000 organizations around the world and across industries – from medium-sized businesses to more than 60% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.

