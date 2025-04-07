SEALSQ And Wisesat To Showcase Breakthrough Post-Quantum Satellite Technology At The 40Th Annual Space Symposium In Colorado Springs

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, together with WISeSat.Space, a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), today announce their participation in the 40th Annual Space Symposium, taking place next week in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During the event, WISeSat and SEALSQ will unveil their latest advancements in post-quantum satellite technology, highlighting how the WISeSat constellation is paving the way for a new era of secure, sovereign space-based infrastructure.

The WISeSat constellation is designed to provide highly secure, space-based connectivity for IoT devices, enabling data transmission protected against both classical and future quantum computing threats. The deployment of this constellation represents a major leap forward in the development of quantum-resilient cybersecurity solutions for governments, critical infrastructure operators, and private sector partners worldwide.

The companies are also using the opportunity to establish new strategic partnerships with leading aerospace stakeholders, research institutions, and government agencies. These partnerships will support the expansion of the WISeSat constellation, with the next satellite scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX rocket in June 2025.

As quantum computing advances, traditional encryption methods are at risk of becoming obsolete. The ability of quantum computers to break today's most widely used cryptographic systems poses a significant threat to data security, digital identities, and critical infrastructure across the globe.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) is the next frontier in cybersecurity, and by deploying PQC directly from low-Earth orbit satellites, WISeSat is enabling a sovereign, tamper-resistant, and globally accessible security layer. This approach provides end-to-end quantum-resistant protection for connected devices and communications, especially in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or exposed to geopolitical risks.

“This marks a pivotal moment in our mission to democratize access to secure space infrastructure,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of SEALSQ.“By integrating post-quantum cybersecurity into our satellite ecosystem, we are building a future-proof foundation for the trusted internet of things from orbit.”

The presence of WISeSat and SEALSQ at the Space Symposium underscores their joint commitment to securing space communications in the quantum era, in alignment with the European IRIS2 initiative and global digital sovereignty strategies.

About is developing the world's first satellite platform combining space-based IoT connectivity with post-quantum cybersecurity. It is a division of WISeKey, a global leader in digital security and trust.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.