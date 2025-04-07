Core BTS Rebrands As NRI, Expanding Capabilities To Drive Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading business and technology solutions consultancy, today announced that it is rebranding to NRI . This strategic milestone reflects an expansion in service offerings and closer alignment with NRI's global operations.

Following Core BTS' acquisition by NRI in 2021, this transformation marks the next step in the company's evolution as it begins to operate more seamlessly with its sister companies, NRI America and NRI IT Solutions America (ITSA). Bringing brands together as the North American operations of NRI, the company is deepening their investment in capability areas that matter most to clients, and exploring new, cutting-edge solutions across emerging technologies.

"Uniting under the NRI brand strengthens our ability to deliver integrated strategic consulting, AI-driven insights, and advanced technology solutions to our clients," said Toshitaka Oiwa, CEO, NRI North America Region. "This rebrand signals our commitment to supporting businesses in navigating today's digital challenges with expanded capabilities and increased scale."

NRI provides a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions designed to support clients throughout their transformation journey.



Strategize & Advise: In-depth market analysis, tailored advisory, and data-driven insights.

Build & Transform: Precision transformations through intelligent data, AI, and modern application integrations. Protect & Manage: Robust cybersecurity, IT governance, and managed services ensuring business resiliency.

Existing contracts, partnerships, and client relationships remain unchanged, with the same expert teams continuing to support clients and their business outcomes.

The rebrand includes updates to digital assets, including a new website ( ), LinkedIn page , and email format ([email protected] ).

About NRI

In North America, NRI is a business and technology solutions consultancy. Guiding our clients from insight to execution, we design and deliver solutions that fuel growth, grow profitability, and deliver innovation with impact.

NRI has more than 16,000 employees in 16 countries and regions including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. NRI reports annual sales above US $4.8 billion. NRI is rated "A" by S&P Global Ratings Japan. Learn more at .

SOURCE Core BTS, Inc. dba NRI

