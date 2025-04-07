SOCAR Trading SA Appoints Natig Mustafayev As Chief Executive Officer
"Looking ahead, we are committed to expanding SOCAR Trading's global footprint and diversifying our portfolio across both products and geographies," said Natig Mustafayev, newly appointed CEO of SOCAR Trading. "With a sharp focus on strategic insight and disciplined risk management, we aim to strengthen our analytical capabilities, build new counterparty relationships, and deliver enhanced value across the entire SOCAR ecosystem."
Mustafayev holds an M.Phil. and M.A. in Economics from Columbia University and a B.A. in Economics and Business Administration from Bogazici University, graduating top of his class. He is fluent in English, Russian, Turkish, and Azerbaijani.
Mustafayev succeeds Mariam Almaszade, who has led SOCAR Trading since 2018. SOCAR Trading extends its sincere gratitude to Almaszade for her leadership. She will continue to contribute to SOCAR Group in a new capacity as Senior Advisor.
SOCAR Trading is excited to bring Mustafayev's global expertise to bear as it advances its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. In a dynamic energy landscape, the company remains dedicated to delivering reliable and efficient solutions for its clients and counterparties worldwide.
SOCAR Trading SA
