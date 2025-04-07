Cosmedical Technologies® Launches Brightening Green Tea Cleanser—A Daily Dose Of Radiance, Science, And Skin Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CosMedical Technologiesproudly introduces its latest innovation in clinical-grade skincare: the, a daily exfoliating and hydrating formula expertly crafted to clarify, brighten, and revitalize the skin-without compromise.

Confidently powered by a dynamic blend of 5% Lactic Acid and antioxidant-rich Green Tea Extract , this premium cleanser gently dissolves impurities, stimulates cell turnover, and enhances skin's radiance while preserving its delicate moisture barrier. With a skin-loving formula that also features Niacinamide and Allantoin , it visibly minimizes pores, balances tone, and delivers deep hydration-making it the go-to solution for dull, uneven, or sensitive skin.

“We created the Brightening Green Tea Cleanser with a clear mission: to elevate the everyday routine with professional-grade results,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile , CEO of CosMedical Technologies.“Our customers don't settle-they want skincare that delivers visible transformation without sacrificing comfort. This cleanser does exactly that. It's bold, multitasking, and effective-just like the people who use it.”

Designed for those who value both performance and simplicity, the cleanser is grounded in clinical insight and real consumer preferences. A recent survey of over 200 women revealed that hydration, exfoliation, and brightening top their skincare priorities-with 75% seeking a gentle daily cleanser that does it all. This formula delivers.

At the heart of its performance is CosMedical's superior Green Tea Extract , which boasts 600% more biologically active polyphenols than standard brewed tea, delivering unmatched antioxidant protection to reduce inflammation and support luminous, resilient skin.

“As a dermatologist, I've seen firsthand how the right ingredients, in the right combination, can transform skin health,” said Dr. Loretta Ciraldo , M.D., F.A.A.D. and founder of CosMedical Technologies.“This cleanser is proof of that. It brings together lactic acid, green tea, niacinamide, and allantoin in a beautifully balanced formula-hydrating, calming, and brightening all at once.”

With a bold commitment to innovation and results, CosMedical Technologies continues to lead the charge in private-label medical skincare. The Brightening Green Tea Cleanser is now available to providers looking to offer their patients a premium, science-backed solution for everyday skin brilliance.

About CosMedical Technologies Founded in 1993 by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., F.A.A.D. , CosMedical Technologies is a trailblazer in clinical-grade, private label skincare . Trusted by physicians and medical spas worldwide, the company offers a results-driven portfolio of dermatologist-developed formulas designed to elevate patient care and help providers build their own exclusive skincare brand. With a commitment to innovation, performance, and partnership , CosMedical Technologies empowers professionals to stand out in a competitive market-delivering premium skincare solutions like the Brightening Green Tea Cleanser that enhance credibility and inspire client loyalty. For more information, visit .

