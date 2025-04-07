Keepingly® Officially Launches Tech-Forward Platform To Transform Homeownership

Keepingly: Simplifying Homeownership Management – Securely store documents, track home value, and manage maintenance for a smarter, more sustainable homeownership experience.

- Daniel Smith, Founder and CEO of Keepingly®MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keepingly, a Techstars-backed homeownership platform, today announced the official launch of its all-in-one digital solution for homeowners . Daniel Smith, MBA, founder and CEO, brings decades of experience in tech, entrepreneurship, and executive leadership. "We've spent the last year listening, building, and refining," said Smith.“Keepingly is about delivering control, confidence, and clarity to every homeowner-without the friction.” Designed to bring energy and innovation to the homeownership journey, Keepinglyintegrates a new era for how homeowners manage their homes, finances, contacts, and documents all in one location.Following its successful participation in the Techstars Detroit Accelerator, the company amassed a waitlist of over 10,000 homeowners eager to improve how they track and care for their homes.“Keepingly was born from lived experience and a clear market gap: homeowners are overwhelmed by fragmented tools and reactive decisions” as noted by Daniel Smith, MBA, Founder and CEO of Keepingly“Homeownership is more than just having a place to live - it's the foundation for generational wealth and the largest investment many people will ever make,” Smith.“We created Keepingly to give homeowners the modern, tech-enabled tools they need to manage their homes like the investments they are. By finally bringing financial transparency, organized documentation, and proactive maintenance support under one roof, we're empowering people to take control of their homeownership journey. We couldn't be more excited to officially launch Keepinglyand help homeowners thrive.”"Before Keepingly, clients would constantly call asking for lost closing documents. Now I encourage them to store everything on Keepingly, and it's been a game-changer. Seth Task, Realtor, CRS, Green, C2EX, shared that his clients love how easy it is to manage their home paperwork, and it makes my job smoother too. Plus, it keeps us connected effortlessly for future transactions!"“I started my journey with Daniel over two years ago, inspired by his vision for a digital footprint of the home” said Joe Ventrone, an industry insider and policy maverick, who is an executive advisor to Keepingly. Ventrone added that“It's been incredible to see the evolution of the platform that is truly ready for primetime. The Keepinglyapp is the perfect tool for homeowner to sustain homeownership, manage their property, and tack their home's value as it grows.”Bringing deep market development expertise from the insurance industry, Nikki Fisher-Quittmeyer, has been appointed as Keepingly's Chief Growth Officer.“Throughout my career, I've championed innovative solutions that put customers first and provide the solutions to manage their needs” said Fisher-Quittmeyer.“From insurance to housing, I've seen how technology can transform industries and improve lives. Keepinglystands out as an inspirational, tech-driven approach to homeownership that truly empowers people. I am thrilled to join this team and help drive Keepingly's growth with our enterprise partners, lenders, real estate brokerages, home counseling providers and other ecosystem partnerships.”Keepingly's official launch opens the platform to homeowners nationwide, with both web access and mobile applications. Homeowners can sign up today via the Keepingly website to start organizing their home documents, inputting their property details, and receiving personalized maintenance plans and insights. The platform's user-friendly design and integrative features make it simple for anyone – from first-time homebuyers to long-time homeowners – to embrace a proactive approach to managing their home. By combining education, automation, and actionable data, Keepinglyaims to make homeownership not just more accessible, but also more sustainable and rewarding in the long run.

