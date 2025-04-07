Easton Select Group Acquires Service Business Of Mass.-Based Aqua Clear Pools

- Tim Dooling, President and CEO, Easton Select GroupEASTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Easton Select Group, a national leader in pool services and backyard leisure solutions, today announced it has acquired the service business of Aqua Clear Pools, a respected pool care provider based in Hanover, Massachusetts. This acquisition marks another step in Easton Select Group's strategic plan to expand its presence, services and customer base across the South Shore region, from Boston to Cape Cod.Aqua Clear Pools built its reputation through more than four decades of reliable service and strong customer relationships. Easton Select Group's Easton Pool & Spa division will assume management of all service relationships previously held by Aqua Clear Pools.Ensuring Service Continuity with a Trusted Team“Customers can expect the same attentive service they've come to know, with no changes to their schedules, continued access to skilled technicians, and the added value of our scale and resources,” said David Hobaica, Executive Chairman of Easton Select Group.“We are thrilled to welcome Aqua Clear Pools' customers to the Easton Pool and Spa family,” said Tim Dooling, President and CEO of Easton Select Group.“We continue to strengthen our regional service business and look forward to providing even more South Shore pool owners with an exceptional customer experience.”About Easton Select GroupEaston Select Group is an Easton, Massachusetts-based pool services and backyard leisure company with a diversified portfolio of brands providing pool products, services, and expertise to meet the evolving needs of homeowners nationwide. Built on a second-generation family pool business with a 50-year legacy of quality and innovation, and backed by Brenton Point Capital Partners, the company is expanding nationally and providing pool professionals with a competitive advantage for continued success. Visit us at .

