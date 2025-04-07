The Internet Society Appoints Yogesh Khanna As EVP And Managing Director

MENAFN - PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society , a global charitable organization championing an open, globally connected, and secure Internet, today announced Yogesh Khanna's appointment as Executive Vice President and Managing Director, effective 7 April 2025.

In his new role, Khanna will lead the organization's operations and strategic initiatives, ensuring operational excellence and delivering initiatives that support the organization's 2030 Strategy , including strengthening the Internet's infrastructure, security, and accessibility worldwide.

Yogesh Khanna, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the Internet Society

"Yogesh brings over 30 years of experience across cloud computing, cybersecurity, data sovereignty, and IT modernization, as well as significant executive leadership experience that will be invaluable in our work towards a world where everyone, everywhere, can harness the Internet's transformative opportunities," said Sally Wentworth, President and CEO of the Internet Society and Internet Society Foundation.

Prior to joining the Internet Society, Khanna served as a strategic advisor to technology services firms, technology vendors, and leading private equity firms. He was previously the Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Sev1Tech, where he led a consulting group to drive growth and managed strategic partnerships.

He also served as SVP and Chief Technology Officer at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a $9 billion technology enterprise where he spearheaded IT modernization efforts across federal agencies. He has also held leadership roles at Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) MobileHelix, DynCorp, and GTE. He has a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech.

"I've spent decades scaling technology businesses and fostering strategic partnerships with policymakers, industry leaders, and global institutions, and I am looking forward to bringing that experience to the Internet Society to further advance our mission," said Yogesh Khanna.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global charitable organization working to ensure that the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies and technologies that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure.

SOURCE The Internet Society

