Dnsfilter Expands Capabilities With Strategic Acquisition Of Zorus

Delivering Improved End User Protection, Increased Resiliency, and a Deeper Commitment to MSP Partners

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNSFilter, a cybersecurity leader in content and threat filtering at the DNS layer, today announced its acquisition of Zorus, an innovative provider of endpoint-based web filtering and user behavior analytics. This strategic move extends DNSFilter's filtering capabilities and reinforces its commitment to Managed Service Providers (MSPs).

The acquisition combines the strengths of both platforms to deliver a comprehensive security solution. Zorus' MSP-first approach, enhanced endpoint filtering technology, and insightful user behavior analytics will integrate with DNSFilter's robust AI-based threat efficacy and resilient global network.

Key Benefits for Customers and MSPs:



Improved End-User Protection : Enhanced protection against a wider range of threats, both on and off the network. Zorus offers protection before DNS queries leave the endpoint, complementing DNSFilter's network-level security. Zorus also provides full URL and IP address filtering.

Increased Resiliency and Availability: More resilient and highly available security service through combined infrastructure and expertise, ensuring business continuity. Double Down on Partnership with MSPs : Zorus has a strong MSP-first strategy, focusing on ease of deployment and integration with MSP tools. Both companies prioritize understanding and meeting the unique needs of MSPs. Together, this commitment is strengthened to deliver superior service to this community.

Ken Carnesi, CEO, DNSFilter, said : "This move brings together the best of both worlds: DNSFilter's unmatched AI-driven threat intelligence and Zorus' deep understanding of the MSP space. DNSFilter was born in the MSP world, and this acquisition reaffirms that commitment. Brett and his team bring serious talent and focus-they live and breathe MSP. They're not just joining us; they're helping lead the charge. Together, we're building something that raises the bar for what MSPs should expect-and this is just the beginning."

Brett Cheloff, CEO, Zorus and former VP of Product, ConnectWise, said: "Joining forces with DNSFilter marks an exciting new chapter for Zorus and our MSP partners. We believe that combining our endpoint-first approach and user insights with DNSFilter's robust network and threat intelligence is a natural fit for both organizations. As the saying goes, 'If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.' I look forward to working with Ken and the entire DNSFilter team to deliver a comprehensive security experience that empowers our shared MSP community to reach new heights."

The integration of DNSFilter and Zorus will create a best-of-breed security offering, empowering MSPs to deliver unparalleled protection and value to their clients. DNSFilter and Zorus customers can expect a seamless, transparent transition and continued dedication to their success.

About DNSFilter:

DNSFilter is making the Internet safer and workplaces more productive by blocking malicious and unwanted content at the DNS layer. DNSFilter resolves upwards of 170 billion daily queries-200 million of those queries are blocked cyber threats. With 79% of attacks using Domain Name System (DNS), DNSFilter provides the world's fastest protective DNS powered by AI, blocking threats an average of 10 days faster than traditional threat feeds. Over 40,000 organizations trust DNSFilter to protect them from advanced cyber threats and unwanted content.

About Zorus:

Zorus, Inc., founded in 2017, focuses exclusively on developing innovative new cybersecurity products and services for the information technology channel served by managed service providers (MSPs). With headquarters in Tampa, FL, Zorus provides best-in-class cybersecurity products to MSP partners to help them grow their businesses and protect their clients. Investors in the company include Asymmetric Capital Partners, General Catalyst and Outsiders Fund.

SOURCE DNSFilter

