Deliveroo Qatar Launches 'Deliveroo For Work'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deliveroo Qatar announced the launch of 'Deliveroo for Work', an innovative solution specifically designed to serve the corporate sector. It aims to simplify office meal ordering and enhance employee satisfaction.

Upon signing up, companies are provided with a tailored dashboard, where they can allocate and manage employee meal allowances, as well as a dedicated account manager to help guide them. The platform streamlines corporate catering and group orders, making it effortless to organize team lunches, late-night work meals, and office events. Additionally, businesses receive a consolidated monthly invoice and order report summarizing the total amount spent by their employees during that period, with 30 day payment terms. Companies also have full control to restrict allowance budgets and frequency, with optional customizations such as project codes, delivery address locks, and timing restrictions.

Qatar's businesses are already embracing this service, leveraging its convenience to enhance workplace culture and improve employee engagement. Whether for team collaboration, corporate events, or daily operational needs, Deliveroo for Work enables businesses to tailor meal offerings to their employees' tastes and dietary preferences.

“As more companies recognize the role of food in boosting employee satisfaction and productivity, Deliveroo for Work offers a simple yet impactful way to integrate meals into the workplace,” said Francis Henderson, Head of Deliveroo for Work in the Middle East. Francis added:“We're excited to help businesses create a better, more collaborative dining experience for their teams.”

According to studies conducted by Deliveroo, 82% of corporate employers recognize the importance of food in attracting and retaining top talent, while employees indicated that food delivery is their top choice for office meals - 3 times more popular than canteens. Deliveroo for Work offers its services to over 12,000 corporate clients globally, serving over 100,000 employees.

For more information about Deliveroo for Work and how to enroll, contact: [email protected]