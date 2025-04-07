Remotepass Launches Its Apis To Simplify Global Workforce Integrations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As distributed workforces become the norm, many businesses face delays and errors due to disconnected systems. RemotePass's APIs solve this problem by enabling seamless, bi-directional data flow between RemotePass and the tools companies already use, improving efficiency, accuracy, and scalability.

The Open API gives companies the flexibility to build custom solutions tailored to their workflows while also offering access to 10+ native integrations in the RemotePass App Marketplace-including tools for Authentication, Finance, and HR.

The initial release includes core functionalities with bi-directional endpoints, allowing companies to seamlessly sync data between their tech stack and RemotePass or push data and trigger actions directly from their current systems.

Key features include:



Contract management for Contractors, Employer of Record, and Direct Employees

Worker data

Time-off

Expenses

Document management Payroll accounting data

"With our new APIs, we're enabling businesses to future-proof their operations and build custom workflows that match the way they work," said Kamal Reggad, CEO of RemotePass. "With this launch, we're bridging a critical gap in global operations-bringing HR, finance, and payroll into a single, streamlined ecosystem."

This release marks the beginning of a broader API roadmap, with new endpoints and features to be added regularly.

About RemotePass

RemotePass is a global HR and payroll platform that empowers companies to seamlessly onboard, manage, and pay contractors, direct employees, and EOR employees in over 150 countries. By automating compliance, payroll, taxes, and benefits, RemotePass streamlines both global and local workforce management while ensuring regulatory adherence.

