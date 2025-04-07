The Home Depot Announces The Nomination Of Asha Sharma For Election To Its Board Of Directors At 2025 Annual Meeting

ATLANTA, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today announced that Asha Sharma, Microsoft corporate vice president and head of product, AI platform, has been nominated for election to its Board of Directors at its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which will be held virtually on May 22, 2025.

Sharma leads product development and computational design for the artificial intelligence platform which includes models, tools and services for Microsoft's enterprise, developer and data science customers. Prior to joining Microsoft, she held various leadership roles at Instacart, Facebook (now known as Meta), and home service software provider Porch Group, bringing a blend of leadership experience in technology, data protection and cybersecurity, e-commerce, supply chain, finance, operations and marketing.

"We are continuing to enhance our capabilities to provide our customers with an interconnected, frictionless shopping experience that enables them to seamlessly blend the digital and physical worlds," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of The Home Depot. "As we continue to evolve the interconnected experience for our associates and customers, including through the use of generative AI tools, Asha's extensive technology and operational experience will be a tremendous asset."

ABOUT THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company operated a total of 2,347 retail stores and over 780 branches across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD ) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

