Enabled Analytics Expands Global Reach With Strategic Merger Of Ventas Consulting

Strategic Merger Strengthens Enabled Analytics' Position as a Leading Salesforce Crest Partner with Enhanced U.S. Presence

LEWISVILLE, Texas and FRISCO, Texas, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enabled Analytics (EA), a global leader in Salesforce consulting services, today announced a strategic merger with Ventas Consulting, a respected U.S.-based Salesforce consulting firm. This strategic combination expands EA's footprint in the United States while reinforcing its operations in India, Singapore, and Australia. The merger positions EA as a top-tier Salesforce Crest Partner, offering enhanced technical expertise and global delivery capabilities.

Effective April 8, 2025, Ventas Consulting will officially operate under the Enabled Analytics brand, creating a stronger Tier 2 Salesforce Services provider with expanded capabilities across multiple regions.

"This merger represents a significant milestone in our global growth strategy," said Raghu Chittimalla, Co-Founder/CEO, and Ashok Chitiprolu, Co-Founder/Managing Partner of Enabled Analytics Inc. "By welcoming Ventas Consulting into the Enabled Analytics family, we're combining our international delivery capabilities with Ventas' U.S. presence and industry expertise. Together, we're positioned to deliver measurable business outcomes for clients through our scale and technical depth."

The merger enhances EA's ability to support clients across North America and globally, strengthening its role in driving enterprise transformation.

Enhanced Leadership and Technical Excellence

The combined company will benefit from strengthened leadership, with Sandeep Korlapati continuing as CTO to lead global technology initiatives. Sandeep brings two decades of IT experience both in Accenture and startup environments, scaling startups to successful exits.

Richard Gonzales, founder of Ventas Consulting, joins Enabled Analytics as Chief Revenue Officer, focusing on sales growth strategy and future acquisition opportunities.

"After nearly 15 years of leading Ventas, I saw the opportunity to take our growth global. Joining Enabled Analytics allows us to scale our impact in the U.S. and deepen our reach in key international markets," said Gonzales.

Global Delivery and Industry Reach

As a recognized leader in the Salesforce ecosystem, Enabled Analytics is equipped to deliver complex, multi-cloud Salesforce implementations backed by global delivery teams. The merger expands industry capabilities across Telecom, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Education, Financial Services, and Public Sector organizations.

About Enabled Analytics

Enabled Analytics is a premier Salesforce Crest Consulting Partner and ISV partner company renowned for delivering exceptional Salesforce-only solutions across the USA, Singapore, Australia, and India. As a distinguished Salesforce end-to-end Implementation and Consulting Partner, EA has successfully executed over 50 Salesforce projects for more than 40 global clients, leveraging products such as Sales & Service Cloud, CPQ, Experience Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and MuleSoft. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is reflected in our outstanding Customer Satisfaction Values and an impressive rating of 4.95/5 on Salesforce AppExchange.

About Ventas Consulting

Ventas Consulting , a Ridge Salesforce Partner in Texas, has delivered hundreds of cross-cloud projects since 2007. They have completed over 125 projects for more than 100 global clients, serving various sectors including Education, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Financial Services, and the Public Sector. Ventas collaborates closely with clients to understand their goals and create scalable, business-focused solutions.

