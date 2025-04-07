LG U+ Uses Denodo Platform To Build Modern, Integrated Data Management Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major Korean Brand's Telecoms Arm Manages Influx of AI Data With Strategic Modernization Buildout

SEOUL, South Korea, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denodo , a leader in data management, announced that it will provide its logical data management solution, the Denodo Platform, to LG U+, the mobile operator division of LG and the second-largest wireless carrier in South Korea, to support the company's move to a modernized data management infrastructure.

LG U+ has been pursuing a strategy to upgrade its communications network, including its wired and wireless services, for decades, and has recently accelerated the development of ultra-personalized services and data centers through the introduction of an AI integration platform that LG U+ calls Nudge, which contains all of the LG U+ network division's data systems, including data flow management, monitoring, security log audit, and databases.

This, however, resulted in a rapid increase in both internal and external data volumes. In response, the LG U+ Network Big Data Engineering team, which is responsible for the network environment, equipment quality, and services, began working on a data architecture evolution plan built on the Denodo Platform ; the core components of this plan included a data lake and a data fabric , and LG U+ plans to establish a data mesh .

Previously, LG U+ operated over 30 data sources without a unified metadata management capability, so when multiple data sources needed to be queried, data with different formats and security levels had to be physically moved. The potential security risks of doing so, and the complexity of managing access to each data source, were hindering the smooth utilization of data by the business teams.

By building a data fabric, which enables data integration and distribution across heterogeneous data sources, LG U+ expects to build an optimized data infrastructure environment, improve big data network security, and provide enhanced insights into big data network utilization. This data fabric, which LG U+ calls“Nudge-B,” is built on the Denodo Platform, and it provides a single data access point across all of the network divisions' physical data sources, as well as audit logs on all data access. Currently LG U+ uses the Denodo Data Catalog to find data. However, through Denodo, LG U+ is working on a Gen AI chatbot service that promises to enhance the search experience for all users.

The Denodo Platform provides a data virtualization layer that enables access to all data distributed across multiple locations without requiring data replication or movement. The data silo problem is solved by enabling data consumers to quickly find and use the data that they need. Additionally, the Smart Query Acceleration feature automatically analyzes queries and rewrites them for best performance.

LG U+ can now enforce enterprise-wide data governance and privacy because user permissions can be set in one place. This simplifies the process of controlling data access and the viewing of individual data sources.

In the next phase of the project, LG U+ plans to leverage Nudge-B, the data fabric, to establish a data mesh, as this would enable departments to set up and manage their own data domains, capable of delivering data services and/or data products that address each department's unique requirements and meet the needs of the data consumers.“LG U+ is striving to develop services that satisfy customers by utilizing the data provided by the network environment, which boils down to the importance of data utilization,” said Jin-soo Jang from LG U+ Network Big Data Engineering team.“By establishing a modern data management ecosystem, we will strive to efficiently manage data across the LG U+ network and enhance data utilization by business users.”

“We are very pleased to provide our logical data management capabilities to LG U+, which will help their customers to experience innovative new services,” said Myungsun Namkung, Country Manager, Denodo Korea.“With the help of Denodo, LG U+ is establishing a modern foundation for their data analytics practices, which includes the ability to harness historical data to fuel new innovations. We will continue to actively support LG U+ to improve operational efficiency and achieve business goals based on Denodo's logical data management strategy.”

LG U+ plans to leverage Denodo to expand its analytical capabilities to 5G services, including the ability to analyze a new big data system that could easily incorporate data from both existing LTE services and wired services.

