Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Is Happy To Announce Its New Director Of Molecular Biology As It Accelerates Advanced Fibers Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk-based super materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Xiaoli Zhang as Director of Molecular Biology.









Dr. Zhang is a proven research and development leader in the field of molecular biology and bioengineering, with numerous groundbreaking accomplishments in spider silk and transgenic silkworms, including publication and citations in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Her research has been pivotal in optimizing the Company's genetic engineering of silkworms to produce high-performance spider silk.

In the very short time she has worked directly with Kraig Labs, she has rapidly achieved significant breakthroughs in the development of brand-new spider silk-based fibers that target capabilities beyond the currently available materials. The Company is now accelerating the transition of these new developments out of the laboratory with a focus on large-scale commercialization of these revolutionary materials.

"We are thrilled to recognize Dr. Zhang's invaluable contributions to the development of advanced biomaterials, including spider silk, by appointing her to the pivotal position of Director of our Molecular Biology laboratory and R&D center," said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Biocraft Laboratories. "Her expertise and leadership have been essential in driving the development of our next-generation spider silk technology and in our adoption of new genetic engineering technologies. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in material science, Dr. Zhang's vision and dedication will be instrumental in shaping the future of biomaterials."

Throughout her career, Dr. Zhang has demonstrated a commitment to innovation in genetic engineering, making her a recognized leader in the field. Her work at Kraig Labs has accelerated the Company's ability to create new advanced biomaterials.

"I am honored to take on this new role at Kraig Biocraft Laboratories," said Dr. Zhang. "The advancements we've made in spider silk production are just the beginning of what's possible. I look forward to continuing our groundbreaking work and bringing this incredible material to market at scale."

Dr. Zhang's appointment underscores the Company's commitment to scientific excellence and innovation in biomaterials. As Kraig Labs advances its commercial rollout of spider silk-based textiles, her leadership will be critical in ensuring continued success in the field of bioengineered materials.

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit .

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at /videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel @kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270 .

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC

(720) 288-8495

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at