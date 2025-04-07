403
Meta Races To Launch Llama 4 Amid Intense A.I. Competition
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Meta Platforms plans to release its latest AI model, Llama 4, by the end of this month after multiple delays. The company has faced significant challenges during development, including technical issues in reasoning and mathematics tests.
Concerns also arose over Llama 4's ability to deliver human-like conversational capabilities, falling short of OpenAI's GPT-4. Sources familiar with the matter suggest another delay remains possible.
The release comes as Meta invests heavily in artificial intelligence, allocating up to $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure. This move reflects the company's ambition to lead in a highly competitive market reshaped by the success of ChatGPT.
The launch of OpenAI's model sparked a surge in machine learning investments across the tech industry, forcing companies like Meta to accelerate their innovation cycles.
Meta faces mounting pressure from investors to demonstrate returns on its massive spending. The company aims to position Llama 4 as a cornerstone of its open-source AI strategy, offering developers access to advanced models at lower costs than proprietary systems.
However, competition remains fierce, with China's DeepSeek challenging assumptions that cutting-edge AI requires billions in development. Despite setbacks, Meta sees Llama 4 as a critical step toward redefining AI accessibility and performance.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has emphasized the importance of open-source innovation in driving global adoption. While the model still lags behind some rivals in key areas, it represents Meta's bold effort to close the gap and establish itself as a leader in generative AI. The tech race continues, with billions at stake and no clear winner yet.
