Branded Hospitality Introduces Influencer Row Partners At Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025

- Michael SchatzbergNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Branded Hospitality is excited to announce its partnership with Dinova, Foodbuy, and QU POS to introduce Branded Influencer Row at this year's Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC), hosted by Informa Connect. The conference is scheduled for April 13–16, 2025, at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.Branded Influencer Row will serve as a dynamic hub, bringing together leading podcasters and influencers from the hospitality and food service industry. Attendees can look forward to live interviews with top industry leaders, engaging discussions on thought leadership, digital content, and social media trends. A highlight of this activation will be the live sessions of The Hospitality Hangout , the premier podcast in the hospitality industry, hosted by Michael Schatzberg ("Schatzy") and Jimmy Frischling. The hosts will engage with industry experts and key figures from major restaurant brands, sharing real-time insights with both conference attendees and a global audience.Michael Schatzberg, Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "Branded Influencer Row is set to transform the RLC experience by providing unparalleled access to industry innovators and thought leaders. This partnership with Dinova, Foodbuy, and QU POS allows us to create a space where ideas flow freely, and connections are forged, propelling the industry forward."Modeled after the iconic Radio Row at the Super Bowl, Branded Influencer Row will offer a high-energy environment filled with dynamic content and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect:.Exclusive live podcast interviews with leaders in the hospitality and food service sectors..Thought-provoking discussions on the future of restaurant technology, innovation, and operations..Social media activations that allow listeners to engage with content in real time..Special guest appearances from high-profile industry figures.The collaboration between Branded Hospitality and its partners signifies a commitment to enhancing the RLC experience, offering attendees a unique blend of education, networking, and entertainment. As the conference approaches, more details about participating influencers and the full schedule of events will be announced.For more information about Branded Influencer Row and to stay updated on event announcements, please visit Branded Hospitality's website.Join Us at RLC 2025The Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025 will take place in Arizona this April. For interview opportunities at Branded Influencer Row or to learn more about partnership opportunities, please contact Julie Zucker.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.About DinovaDinova connects restaurants with business buyers through a corporate dining network, delivering valuable solutions for companies looking to optimize their dining programs while helping restaurants grow their revenue.About FoodbuyFoodbuy is a leading procurement services provider, leveraging a vast network of suppliers to help organizations manage their food and beverage costs efficiently while maximizing quality and service.About QU POSQU POS is a modern point-of-sale system designed to optimize the way restaurants manage orders, payments, and customer engagement, offering intuitive solutions for businesses of all sizes.-END -

