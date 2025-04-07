Malabar Gold & Diamonds Launches Artistry', Branded Jewellery Show At Expanded & Renovated Showroom In Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The expanded & renovated showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, in the presence of Mr. Abdul Salam K.P, Vice Chairman of Malabar Group, Mr. Faisal A.K, Head of Manufacturing at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Mr. Nijaz E.M, Zonal Head of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain, other senior management team members, customers & well-wishers.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 390 showrooms across 13 countries has inaugurated their expanded & renovated showroom in Abu Dhabi at Hamdan street. To mark the relaunch of the showroom, the brand will also be conducting their signature 'Artistry Show' till 13th April.

A jewellery exhibition that brings together some of the most exclusive designs from the global jewellery brand, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, has arranged a visual treat for jewellery lovers in Abu Dhabi as part of the Artistry show, with a host of special & never-before-seen designs in necklaces, bangles, rings & earrings in Gold, Diamonds & Precious gem jewellery. As part of the exhibition, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is also providing jewellery buyers with a great opportunity to exchange their old diamond jewellery purchased from anywhere for the latest designs from the brand at the best value.

“We are thrilled to unveil our revamped showroom on Hamdan Street, designed to offer an enhanced and more immersive jewellery shopping experience for our valued customers in Abu Dhabi. With an expanded space and a refreshed aesthetic, the showroom has been reimagined to cater to the evolving preferences of jewellery enthusiasts, providing a wider selection of exquisite designs and an elevated level of service. This transformation reflects our commitment to bringing exceptional craftsmanship and innovation to our customers. Adding to this special occasion, our Artistry Show showcases a stunning collection of unique, handcrafted designs, creating an unforgettable experience for jewellery lovers in Abu Dhabi”, commented Mr. Shamlal Ahamed, MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

The revamped showroom houses an exquisite array of designs in Gold, Diamond and Precious gems across Malabar Gold & Diamonds numerous exclusive brands such as Mine, Era, Viraaz, Precia, Ethnix & Divine. Comprising traditional jewellery, modern jewellery, daily wear jewellery and much more, the designs in 18K & 22K Gold & Diamond jewellery have been curated from over 20 countries. The showroom has also been equipped with a customized jewellery designing facility, which offers customers the opportunity to design their own jewellery and bring it to life with the assistance of expert jewellery designers and craftsmen.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has 15 world-class showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. In Abu Dhabi, the showrooms are located at Hamdan Street (2 showrooms), Al Wahda Mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, Mazyad Mall-Musaffah, Shabia-Musaffah, Mushrif Mall, Capital Mall, Al Dhannah Mall, and Dalma Mall. In Al Ain, the showrooms are located at Kuwaitat and Meena Bazar (2 showrooms).