Czech Ambassador Emphasizes Practical Approaches To Sustainable Development At Baku Event

Milan Sedlacek, the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, highlighted the importance of finding practical approaches to sustainable development at the event titled "Innovative Paths to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction," held today at ADA University, Azernews reports.

He emphasized, "Our role is to transform innovative ideas into actionable solutions for sustainable development. If we fail to act, we may face severe consequences."

Sedlacek added that the event's goal is to deepen understanding of the topic and inspire creative solutions for a greener future.

