NEOM Green Hydrogen Company Announces Second Major Recruitment Drive for World's Largest Green Hydrogen Plant
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) NEOM, Saudi Arabia, 7 April 2025 – NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) has announced its biggest recruitment drive for 2025, featuring a Virtual Career Fair on 18 and 19 April 2025. This initiative aims to attract top talent for its Operations & Maintenance (O&M) team which will run the wor’d’s largest green hydrogen plant located at Oxagon in NEOM.
An equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, NGHC is leading the energy transition in Saudi Arabia, setting the blueprint for operations at scale in this emerging industry. As a Saudi company with global impact, the organisation is committed to contributing to the global decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries including heavy industry and transportation. NGHC is building a highly skilled Saudi workforce, complemented by international expertise, to ensure the capabilities needed for these critical operations. Additionally, it is collaborating with Saudi research and educational institutions to upskill Saudi youth, preparing them to join the green hydrogen and renewable energy sector.
Building on the momentum of NGHC's successful 2024 recruitment drive, which attracted over 9,000 registrations in the Kingdom, the 2025 campaign will expand its search, marking a strategic shift in the company's growth. As the facility progresses toward operational readiness, NGHC is now focused on building a world-class team, ready for operational excellence across key areas, most notably Operations & Maintenance.
Wesam Alghamdi, CEO of NGHC, said: "This marks a pivotal phase in NGHC's development as we maintain our focus on attracting top talent to service this historic and one-of-a-kind operation. The professionals joining our Operations & Maintenance team will be at the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution, operating a facility that will produce 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen daily when operational at the end of 2026. This initiative reinforces our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative's goals for economic diversification and sustainability, while positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in clean energy."
The Virtual Career Fair will provide candidates with direct access to NGHC's talent acquisition team and hiring managers through live sessions and interactive discussions. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to play a crucial role in operating the facility.
Interested candidates can register for the Virtual Career Fair at nghc.vfairs.com. The two-day event will showcase career opportunities within the O&M team and provide detailed insights into working with this pioneering green hydrogen project.
