IPL 2025: Performing In Front Of Friends And Family Is A Different Feeling, Says Siraj

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Pacer Mohammed Siraj, who continued his stellar IPL 2025 season by picking 4-17 and helping Gujarat Titans hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad for their third straight win, said performing well in front of his friends and family was a totally different feeling.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Hyderabad-born and bred Siraj picked a stunning four-fer to restrict SRH to 152/8. His scalps included the swashbuckling opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

“To be honest, performing in front of friends and family is a different feeling, because doing that is a feeling which can't be described of course. Because our family doesn't travel much, they come to the same venue.

“But performing in front of them is a different feeling. I can't describe that feeling right now, but I felt really good,” said Siraj to GT skipper Shubman Gill in a chat posted on iplt20 on Monday.

Siraj, 31, also touched the 100 IPL wickets milestone, making his homecoming game even more special.“Every day, there is always something new to learn for me. My only aim is to stay content. I don't want to switch too much, as I want to focus on what is present and enjoy every morning,” he added.

Skipper Shubman Gill then stepped up to hit an unbeaten 61 as GT, champions in their debut IPL season in 2022, completed the chase with 20 balls and seven wickets to spare, and go to second place in the points table.

“I felt really good. I wanted to finish this match. The target was not that big. The team environment was very good. We have won matches three times in a row. We have transformed ourselves as a unit,” he said.

GT will play their next IPL 2025 game against Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 9.