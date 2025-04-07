Baku Hosts Event On Renewable Energy And Emission Reduction

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

An event titled "Innovative Paths to a Greener Future: Renewable Energy and Emission Reduction" has begun in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by ADA University, along with the Embassies of Hungary and the Czech Republic in Azerbaijan.

Attendees include Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan; Tamas Torma, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan; Milan Sedlacek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan; Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector of ADA University; Sadig Gurbanov, Chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology of the Milli Majlis; Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources (BOEMDA) under the Ministry of Energy; Colin Allan, bp Vice President for Finance in the Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye (AGT) Region; Elmir Musayev, Director of SOCAR Green, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR); and media representatives.