Voiso Strengthens Call Center Security With Enterprise-Grade Encryption And Compliance For Fintechs

As digital communications grow more complex and cyber threats evolve in sophistication, businesses, especially in high-stakes industries like fintech, healthcare, and telecom, face increasing pressure to protect customer data at every touchpoint. Voiso, a global provider of AI-powered contact center software solutions, is answering that call with a comprehensive security framework designed to make call center operations more secure, compliant, and future-ready.

"In fintech specifically, a single vulnerability can have serious financial and reputational consequences," says Florencia S. Moss , Account Executive at Voiso. "That's why Voiso has taken a proactive approach, building security into the foundation of our platform. From encryption to AI fraud detection, we don't just help our customers comply, we help them stay ahead."







S. Moss focuses a lot on the idea "why call center security can't be an afterthought". Call centers often sit at the intersection of customer experience and sensitive data. In sectors like fintech , this includes handling personal identifiers, payment information, and transaction history, prime targets for cybercriminals. Without proper safeguards, businesses face the risk of:

Data breaches and identity theft

Regulatory non-compliance with frameworks like GDPR and PCI-DSS

Voice call interception and spoofing

Social engineering attacks targeting agents

Fines under GDPR alone can reach up to €20 million or 4% of global annual turnover, making prevention not just critical, but strategic.

Voiso offers a multi-layered security architecture that addresses the most common threats in real-time. Its features are designed to empower compliance teams, IT managers, and operations leads with confidence:

AES-256 End-to-End Encryption:

All voice communications on the Voiso platform are encrypted in real time using AES-256, one of the most trusted encryption standards in the world.

Data Masking & Tokenization:

Voiso protects sensitive customer information by replacing it with anonymized data tokens, enabling PCI-DSS compliance while reducing internal risk exposure.

Encrypted Call Recording & Secure Storage:

Calls are encrypted both during and after the conversation. Organizations can control who has access to recordings, ensuring regulatory compliance and confidentiality.

AI-Powered Fraud Detection:

Voiso's AI engine monitors real-time call behavior and user activity, flagging suspicious patterns before they escalate into fraud or data exposure.

Role-Based Access Controls (RBAC):

By assigning granular data access rights, Voiso ensures that only authorized personnel can access sensitive customer data, minimizing internal vulnerabilities.

Built on Secure Cloud Infrastructure (AWS):

Voiso's global platform is powered by AWS, providing a secure, scalable, and resilient environment for enterprise-grade communications.

"Voiso is committed to staying ahead of the curve when it comes to cybersecurity", Florenica clarifies. She moves on to state that "As the threat landscape evolves and cyberattacks grow in sophistication, we recognize the critical importance of proactive and adaptive security measures. Our investment in forward-looking protections demonstrates this commitment. "

Voiso is actively engaged in:

Real-time threat intelligence feeds: By leveraging real-time threat intelligence, we can quickly identify and respond to emerging threats, minimizing potential damage and disruption to our operations and customer data.

Quantum-safe encryption research: We are investing in research and development of quantum-safe encryption algorithms to prepare for the potential threat posed by quantum computers to current encryption methods. This ensures that our data remains secure in the long term.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) support: MFA adds an extra layer of security by requiring users to provide multiple forms of verification before accessing sensitive data or systems. This helps prevent unauthorized access even if passwords are compromised.

Regular security audits and vulnerability testing: Regular security audits and vulnerability assessments allow us to identify and address potential weaknesses in our systems before they can be exploited by attackers.

Moving forward she clarifies that, "These measures are part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and protecting our customers' data." Voiso looks forward to continuing to invest in cutting-edge security technologies and practices to ensure that Voiso's systems remain secure in the face of evolving threats.

"Security is not a feature, it's a mindset," Florencia adds. "We're helping fintechs and other data-sensitive industries build trust with their customers by making secure communication not only possible, but scalable."

About Voiso

Voiso is a global provider of AI-powered contact center solutions designed to optimize communication workflows, improve customer engagement, and meet the highest standards of security and compliance. Trusted by fintechs, healthcare providers, and enterprises worldwide, Voiso combines powerful tools like AI Predictive Dialers, AI Speech Analytics, Flow Builder, and Real-Time Dashboards, all built on secure cloud infrastructure.



