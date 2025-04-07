Hurom Wins Patent Infringement Case Against NUC (Kuvings) In European Unified Patent Court

Court Bans NUC Juicer Sales in Europe, Orders Compensation, Recall, and Destruction of Infringing Products

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurom, the global pioneer in slow juicing and the inventor of the world's first vertical juicer, has secured a major legal victory against NUC, maker of the Kuvings juicer line, in the Unified Patent Court (UPC) of Europe.

On March 11, the UPC's regional division in Mannheim, Germany ruled that NUC-including its Korean headquarters, European subsidiary, and distributor Warmcook-had infringed Hurom's European patent (EP2028981).

As a result, NUC is now banned from selling its juicers in Europe, with any violations subject to a fine of €2,000 per infringing unit sold.

The court also ordered NUC to compensate Hurom for damages and cover all litigation costs, as well as recall and destroy all infringing products already distributed in the market. One of the key products found to be in violation is the Kuvings AUTO10 juicer.

This ruling follows Hurom's previous legal wins in South Korea and the United States, further reinforcing its position as the original innovator behind vertical juicing technology.

In December 2024, the Korea Trade Commission determined that NUC had infringed Hurom's patents and engaged in unfair trade practices, issuing a corrective order and imposing a fine. Similarly, in July 2024, Amazon's Amazon Patent Evaluation Express (APEX) process (APEX ID: 15060613361) confirmed NUC's patent infringement, resulting in the suspension of several key Kuvings juicer models in the U.S. market.

Hurom CEO Jaewon Kim commented, "This ruling is a strong affirmation of Hurom's technological leadership on the global stage," and added, "We will continue to take firm action against reckless patent infringement and low-cost knockoffs that compromise our mission of promoting health through fruit and vegetable consumption."

*Unified Patent Court (Germany) Case Numbers: PR_ACT_17336/2024, PR_ACT_17365/2024

