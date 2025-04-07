Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Julius Baer further streamlines its organisation to reinforce focus on clients and sustainable growth

07.04.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Julius Baer announces further organisational changes following the establishment of the new Executive Board and the Global Wealth Management Committee , as communicated in February 2025 . The changes will further simplify the organisation by creating one Global Products & Solutions unit, structure the client business in three Regions, and appoint one lead for all digital business transformation initiatives. Zurich, 7 April 2025 – With these changes, effective immediately, Julius Baer will enhance the delivery of a simplified and more efficient, client-centric organisation, while adhering to the highest risk standards. Creation of Global Products & Solutions unit Julius Baer has established a new Global Products & Solutions unit combining its former Markets and Wealth Management Solutions units (part of the former IWMS (Investment & Wealth Management Solutions) unit) under the co-leadership of Luigi Vignola and Rajesh Manwani . The delivery of a more seamless and holistic experience, under a simplified structure, has already been well-established in Asia. Rajesh Manwani, as Head of Markets & Wealth Management Solutions Asia since 2017, continued and accentuated the cooperation and enablement of the model that Luigi Vignola initiated during his tenure in Asia. This set-up has been instrumental in supporting the client experience and growth of the Asian region. In his new role, Rajesh Manwani will become a member of the Global Wealth Management Committee (GWMC), representing Global Products & Solutions alongside Luigi Vignola, who has run Julius Baer's Markets unit globally for the last six years. The CIO Office area, previously within the former IWMS set-up, will stand as a separate function under the leadership of Chief Investment Officer Yves Bonzon , who has held this position since 2016, while continuing to report to Chief Executive Officer Stefan Bollinger . Yves Bonzon will remain a member of the GWMC. This move ensures the independence of Julius Baer's investment management capabilities to the benefit of the Group's clients, while supporting delivery of an integrated offering. Region Western Markets & Switzerland Going forward, Julius Baer's client business will be structured in three Regions: Asia, which will continue to be led by Jimmy Lee ; Emerging Markets, which will continue to be led by Rahul Malhotra ; and the new Western Markets & Switzerland, which will be co-led by Carlos Recoder and Thomas Frauenlob . Carlos Recoder and Thomas Frauenlob will oversee Switzerland – Julius Baer's home market – as well as the rest of Western Europe, the Americas and the Intermediaries and Family Office business. Bringing together the complementary expertise and experience in terms of markets and client segments under the leadership of the proven Region Heads Carlos Recoder and Thomas Frauenlob will provide great leverage for the new Region as well as the Group. Appointment of Head of Digital Business Transformation Nicolas de Skowronski , who has been Co-Head of IWMS for the last five years, is newly appointed Head of Digital Business Transformation, reporting to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Nic Dreckmann . In his new role, Nicolas de Skowronski will harmonise Julius Baer's digital offering and initiatives in its core wealth management business, covering the user journeys for both clients and relationship managers. In this role, he will also serve as Deputy COO and remains a member of the GWMC. Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer Group, said:“Following the establishment of the new Executive Board and Global Wealth Management Committee, these changes are a further step towards a simpler and more client-centric organisation that positions Julius Baer for growth. The new structure, centred around enduring client focus, will drive accountability and disciplined entrepreneurship while reinforcing our risk culture.” Contacts Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888 Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 497 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at

Language: English
Company: Julius Baer Group Ltd.
Bahnhofstrasse 36
8010 Zurich
Switzerland

