Bitcoin Sinks Below $80,000 For The First Time In Months Amid Market Turmoil
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market plunged over the weekend, with major tokens experiencing sharp losses as global economic uncertainty and technical breakdowns rattled investors. Bitcoin fell 8.72% to $76,110, marking its lowest level in months.
Ethereum dropped 16.22% to $1,516, while XRP plummeted 18.89% to $1.73. Solana and Litecoin also suffered steep declines of 16.85% and 19.53%, respectively, as bearish sentiment spread across the market.
The sell-off was fueled by a combination of macroeconomic pressures and technical factors. U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on imports triggered fears of broader financial instability, which spilled into crypto markets already under pressure from declining trading volumes.
Large-scale liquidations further exacerbated the downturn, with over $181 million in Bitcoin long positions and $188 million in Ethereum long positions wiped out within 24 hours.
Institutional activity added to the volatility. Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $99.8 million last week, signaling reduced confidence among institutional investors.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust led the outflows with $60.2 million, while iShares Bitcoin Trust saw inflows of $65.3 million, reflecting mixed sentiment in the market.
Technical Indicators Signal Deepening Crypto Market Weakness
Technical indicators painted a grim picture for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin approached critical support levels between $75,000 and $78,000 after breaking below $80,000 resistance.
Its Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered near oversold territory at 42.5, while a bearish Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossover signaled further downside risk.
Ethereum broke below its key support at $1,600, with negative Chaikin Money Flow readings indicating reduced inflows into ETH-related assets. Altcoins suffered even greater losses during the sell-off.
Dogecoin fell 17.50% to $0.1383, Cardano dropped 16.60% to $0.5391, and Chainlink lost 16.35% to trade at $10.715. Ripple's XRP faced additional pressure due to bearish reversal patterns like an inverse cup-and-handle formation, which could push its price toward $1.58.
Despite the widespread losses, niche tokens like Pendle (PENDLE) managed gains over the weekend, rising 5.19% due to ecosystem-specific developments rather than broader market trends.
Market sentiment remained deeply pessimistic as the global crypto market cap fell to $2.44 trillion, an 8.66% decline over 24 hours. The Fear & Greed Index stood at 17 (Extreme Fear), reflecting heightened anxiety among traders.
Analysts warned of continued volatility unless institutional buying resumes or macroeconomic conditions improve. Bitcoin's approach to a potential "death cross" raised concerns about further bearish momentum in the coming weeks.
The crypto market's sharp decline underscores its vulnerability to external economic factors and internal technical challenges. Investors face a pivotal moment as they navigate uncertain waters marked by liquidation risks. Confidence in digital assets' resilience against broader financial instability is also dwindling.
