Angelini Ventures Appoints Seasoned Life Sciences Investor, Dr. Regina Hodits, As Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished biotech investor with a track record of successful company-building and exits to lead Angelini Ventures' international BioTech investment strategy

Rome, Italy, 7 April 2025 – Angelini Ventures, the corporate venture firm of Angelini Industries focused on investing in companies developing innovative solutions in BioTech and Digital Health, today announces the appointment of Dr. Regina Hodits as Managing Director.

Dr. Hodits is one of Europe's most successful and respected biotech investors, bringing over two decades of experience in venture capital, company creation and strategic exits across the biotech sector. This senior appointment reflects Angelini Ventures' ambition to strengthen its presence in the sector and expand its international investment platform.

Based in Germany, Dr. Hodits will have a key leadership role to define Angelini Ventures' international BioTech investment strategy and partner with Paolo Di Giorgio, Thomas Thestrup, Fabrizio Calisti and Lola Buono to identify, evaluate and support breakthrough innovation across therapeutics and biotech AI. She brings deep sector expertise and a global network significantly expanding Angelini Ventures' access to high-quality deal flow and company-building capabilities while adding considerable value to our portfolio companies.

“Regina's scientific depth, extensive investment experience and exceptional track record in company-building make her a key addition to Angelini Ventures,” said Paolo Di Giorgio, CEO and Managing Director of Angelini Ventures .“Her appointment strengthens our ability to identify and scale breakthrough biotech companies across Europe and North America. I'm looking forward to working closely with Regina as we expand our presence in key innovation hubs, back world-class scientific talent, and help bring forward innovations that will meaningfully improve health outcomes for patients.”

Before joining Angelini Ventures, Dr. Hodits was Managing Partner at Wellington Partners, where she led investments and played a key role in establishing and building companies. She represented the firm on the boards of several companies including Minervax, Seamless, Sidekick Health, SNIPR Biome, and TRiCares. She was instrumental in the success of multiple biotech ventures including Rigontec (acquired by MSD), Sapiens (acquired by Medtronic), Middle Peak Medical (acquired by Boston Scientific), and Themis (acquired by MSD), and a founding investor in Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC). Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles at Atlas Venture, Apax Partners and McKinsey & Company. Regina holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the Technical University of Vienna and conducted post-doctoral research at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK, under Nobel Laureate Sir Gregory Winter.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Hodits has helped shape the European biotech landscape and played a central role in driving capital into the sector-particularly in Germany, where she has supported policy, innovation, and venture ecosystem development through multiple national advisory positions.

“Angelini Ventures is building something truly unique in the life sciences ecosystem supported by strong backing of Angelini Industries and Angelini Pharma,” said Dr. Hodits .“The opportunity to join a dynamic and mission-driven team with a long-term vision and strong heritage is incredibly compelling. I'm excited to work jointly with the colleagues at Angelini Ventures and to leverage the combined extensive network - spanning founders, investors and academic leaders – to build the next generation of biotech leaders and help scale great science into impactful companies.”

About Angelini Ventures

Angelini Ventures, the venture capital arm of Angelini Industries, is a Series A and Series B investment firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in BioTech and Digital Health. Angelini Ventures will invest €300 million across a global portfolio in Europe and North America, drawing on a global team, strategic advisors and partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies.

To date, Angelini Ventures has invested around €100 million into 18 companies covering a range of therapeutic areas and modalities. Angelini Ventures' BioTech portfolio includes Neumirna, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Nouscom, Pretzel Therapeutics and Freya Biosciences. The Company's Digital Health portfolio includes Vantis Health, Avation, Cadence Neuroscience, Nobi, Noctrix and Serenis.



About Angelini Industries

Angelini Industries is a multinational industrial group founded in Ancona in 1919 by Francesco Angelini. Today, Angelini Industries represents a solid and diversified industrial reality that employs approximately 5,800 employees and operates in 21 countries around the world with revenues of over two billion euros, generated in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors.

A targeted investment strategy for growth, constant commitment to research and development, deep knowledge of markets and business sectors, make Angelini Industries one of the Italian companies of excellence in the sectors in which it operates.



