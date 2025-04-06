Senao Networks Transforms Security Monitoring With Context-Aware AI Intelligence

Cloud-based surveillance platform redefines video monitoring with advanced edge-to-cloud AI processing and real-time contextual recognition

TAIPEI, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Senao Networks Inc., a leading provider of networking and AI-driven surveillance solutions, today announced the launch of its AI Cloud Surveillance Solution. This comprehensive solution revolutionizes traditional video surveillance by integrating edge AI processing, built-in storage, and cloud AI contextual recognition, while also enabling existing ONVIF cameras to leverage advanced AI capabilities. By combining Edge and Cloud AI in one unified platform, this solution transforms how businesses across all sectors protect their assets and respond to security incidents with unprecedented intelligence and efficiency.

Beyond Motion Detection: Real-Time Event Recognition in Action

The solution's breakthrough contextual recognition capability marks a significant advancement in surveillance technology, powered by cloud-based AI utilizing Large Multimodal Models (LMM). While traditional surveillance systems only detect basic movements like people walking or cars passing by, Senao's AI solution goes beyond by identifying specific behavioral patterns-such as a friendly gathering escalating into conflict, someone suspiciously surveying a store prior to theft, or detecting unsafe actions in the workplace. What sets this system apart is its ability to analyze contextual sequences over time, rather than relying on isolated single-frame images. This enables preventive alerts before incidents occur. For example, the cloud-based AI can recognize signs of fatigue or inattentiveness in workers on a manufacturing line and automatically notify managers, helping to prevent accidents before they happen.

Natural Language Search: Investigate with Words, Not Hours

Complementing the contextual recognition capabilities, the platform features AI-powered natural language search with multi-language support. Security personnel can quickly find specific incidents using conversational queries like "people wearing red shirts and holding a weapon in a convenience store" across all cameras. Powered by multimodal Large Language Models (LLM), this intuitive search understands context and behaviors, dramatically reducing investigation time while delivering actionable security insights for rapid, informed responses.

Stay Alert, Stay Secure: Enhancing Security Across Industries

The AI Cloud Surveillance Solution delivers real-time, AI-powered alerts tailored to various industries. Retailers can detect theft attempts, loitering, or overcrowding, enabling rapid responses. Schools can monitor for bullying, unauthorized access, or crowd formations to ensure safety. In corporate offices and warehouses, the system flags restricted area breaches or unusual activity during off-hours, improving security and operational efficiency across all sectors.

Intelligent Security Features



Contextual Recognition: Supports extensive range of security scenarios:



Personal Safety: Bullying, fights, weapon presence



Security Threats: Arson attempts, suspicious behavior Safety Incidents: Slip-and-fall events, vehicle accidents

*More scenarios and custom detection options available



Two-tier Intelligent Alerts :



Edge AI: Rule-based alerts (intrusion, line crossing, crowd density) Cloud AI: Complex behavioral pattern analysis (bullying, robbery, traffic congestion)



Natural Language Footage Search: Find video footage using simple conversations in multiple languages.

Live Monitoring: Multi-camera view with adaptive streaming.

Smart Playback: Speed control, event snapshots, and timeline navigation. Secure Footage Sharing: Share via URLs or QR codes with expiration controls

Dual-Lens Deep Learning in Panoramic View

At the heart of the solution is the SLD0801-FX, a dual-lens AI camera designed for seamless panoramic surveillance. It features a multi-sensor video system that supports 180/360-degree stitching with Liquid Lens® technology for ultra-fast focusing and adaptive clarity, even under challenging lighting. By combining two sensors into a single video feed, the SLD0801-FX eliminates blind spots and enables continuous tracking across wide areas.

To learn more about the Senao AI Cloud Surveillance Solution-please contact or visit Senao Networks at .

For more on Senao Networks' latest AI camera innovation, including dual-sensor 4K panoramic models with seamless stitching and edge AI, see our companion press release: Senao Networks Unveils AI-powered 4K Cameras with Dual-Sensor Technology for Seamless Panoramic Surveillance

About Senao Networks Inc.

Senao Networks Inc. specializes in AI computing and high-performance networking solutions, providing cutting-edge technology for smart surveillance, cloud computing, data centers, and enterprise IT infrastructure. With a vision of "AI Everywhere," SNI is committed to driving the deep integration of AI technology across industries worldwide. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Jean Chen

+886-3-3289289 Ext:6188

[email protected]

SOURCE Senao Networks Inc.

