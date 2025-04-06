George Clinical Rebrands As Emerald Clinical Trials

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Emerald Clinical Trials continues to focus on end-to-end services across all therapeutic areas designed to change lives⁠ while ⁠advancing innovations that help evolve global clinical research practices. With its strong track record in Oncology and Cardio-Renal-Metabolic (CRM) therapeutic areas, trusted expertise in Asia Pacific, and global scientific leadership, Emerald Clinical Trials is a highly differentiated clinical CRO on the world stage. The company's extensive reachoperating directly in 42 countries and in 70 countries through partnershipsensures seamless execution of clinical trials worldwide.

This strategic name change underscores the company's position as a dedicated, reliable, consistent, and flexible CRO...

The new brand amplifies the exceptional work of Emerald Clinical Trials and highlights the breadth and depth of its experience to an even broader audience. It emphasizes a strong commitment to patients, customers, and partners.

The company's deep commitment to customer-centricity fosters long-term relationships built on trust, reliability, and measurable success. Emerald's ability to deliver predictability in clinical trials is underscored by a track record of repeat business, industry excellence awards, and consistent performance in bringing therapies to market.

"For the past two decades, Emerald Clinical Trials has been focused on delivering high quality trials that combine a global reach with a high-touch approach. We offer the footprint and expertise of a large CRO with the personalized attention and flexibility of a smaller partner, ensuring that every client, from emerging biotech to top-tier pharma, receives the focused, hands-on support they need to de-risk their clinical programs," said Mary Gunn, CEO, Emerald Clinical Trials. "This exciting transformation strengthens our position as a trusted partner in clinical trials, while reaffirming our commitment to our clients and core values."

"We decided early on that we wanted to work with a CRO that has a flexible approach, and solutions tailored to the specific needs of each trial, whether accelerating timelines, adapting to evolving study requirements, or scaling resources efficiently," said Dr. Daniel Tillett, CEO, Race Oncology, an Emerald client. "Agility is critical for biopharma companies that require a partner who can pivot alongside them, rather than slow them down with bureaucratic inefficiencies, and that is truly a strength of Emerald Clinical Trials."

About Emerald Clinical Trials

Emerald Clinical Trials is a leading clinical research organization operating worldwide that serves over 100 biotechs, and 6 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Singapore and driven by operational expertise and scientific excellence, the company provides comprehensive clinical trial services to clients globally, offering solutions across all trial phases. For more information, visit .

