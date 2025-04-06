QC Ware Announces 4Th Q2B Tokyo Conference Focused On The Roadmap To Quantum Value In Asia And Beyond, Quemix To Co-Host And Sponsor

QC Ware hosts the 4th Q2B conference in Tokyo to connect the Asian and global quantum technology landscape and bring together quantum industry experts across computing, AI, telecommunications, sensing, finance, automotive, chemicals, and more.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware , a leading provider of industry-disrupting quantum technology, quantum-inspired machine learning, and quantum chemistry simulation solutions, today announced the 2025 Q2B Tokyo Conference (Q2B25) taking place May 15-16, 2025.

As the Q2B25 Tokyo Co-host and Platinum Sponsor, Quemix will contribute to discussions and demonstrations aimed at accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies in various industries, spanning pharmaceutical, biotech, finance, automotive, logistics, and artificial intelligence. "Quemix is honored to be a co-host of Q2B Tokyo 2025. We're incredibly excited to see the robust ecosystem that will shape the future of quantum technology being built here," said Quemix CEO and President, Yu-ichiro Matsushita.

The conference, being held at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, will dive deep into all major quantum technologies and themes: computing, sensing, communications, security, error correction, quantum AI, HPC integration, and more. Attendees can expect to see featured keynotes, industry case studies, and discussions led by experts at the forefront of quantum R&D from some of the world's leading businesses and institutions across government, academia, and industry.

"It's a pleasure to be back in Tokyo for another Q2B event. Japan's quantum community continues to impress with its innovation, collaboration, and global leadership. The strong engagement of Japanese industrial end users, who are actively exploring and adopting quantum technologies, drive real-world impact across various sectors. We're excited to engage with this vibrant landscape shaping the future of quantum," said QC Ware CEO, Matt Johnson. "The quantum ecosystems of Japan and Asia are incredibly dynamic and exciting, and the work undertaken to directly and indirectly create that environment cannot be overstated."

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at Q2B Tokyo will learn about the latest hardware and software breakthroughs as well as applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, pharmaceutical and materials discovery, error correction, and quantum AI. Additionally, the conference features several panels and sessions from field practitioners, end users, and experts across industries. Notable speakers include:



Jingo Kikukawa – Director-General, Innovation and Environment Policy Bureau, Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI)

Taro Shimada – Chair of the Board, Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and CEO, Toshiba

Prof Seigo Tarucha – Research Group Director, RIKEN

Yu-ichiro Matsushita – CEO, Quemix

Shuya Kekke – CEO and Representative Director, Quantinuum K.K.

Dr. Michael J. Biercuk – CEO and Founder, Q-CTRL

Seiji Kihara – Member of the House of Representatives /Chairperson, Election Strategy Committee, Liberal Democratic Party

D. Eng. Seiji Yunoki – Team Leader, RIKEN

Yoshihiro Maeda – Chief Growth Officer, Deloitte Tohmatsu Doug Finke – Chief Content Officer, GQI

Q2B is dedicated to promoting and growing the quantum technologies landscape with applied implementation examples via the case studies track. This track is dedicated to real-world applications of quantum technologies and provides case studies from industrial end users who have already started their quantum journey. Leaders charting the future of quantum technology adoption will deliver sessions on recent advancements in the field, including:



Qi Gao – Senior Chief Scientist, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Carmen Palacios – Founder and CEO, Nu Quantum

Oded Melamed – CEO and Co-founder, Quantum Source

Dr. Netanel Lindner – Professor of Physics, Co-founder and CTO, Qedma

Constanza Vidal Bustamente – Fellow, Technology and National Security, Center for a New American Security

Shaukat Ali – Chief Research Scientist, Simula Research Laboratory

Masahiro Horibe – Deputy Director, AIST/G-QuAT

Marcus Doherty – Co-founder and CTO, Quantum Brilliance

Dr. Shintaro Sato – Head of Quantum Lab, Fujitsu Research

Masaru Watabiki – Senior Expert, Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

Vladimir Tsitrin – Quantum Security Research Lead, Fidelity Center for Applied Technology

Shihan Sajeed – Program Director, Wellcome Leap Shunsuke Okada – Executive Director, Q-STAR

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the exhibit floor with vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies, featuring: Quemix, Keysight, Quantinuum, QuEra Computing, Qedma, Quantum Machines, IonQ, Toshiba, Fujitsu, RIKEN, Classiq, Oxford Quantum Circuits, IQM, Toyota Tsusho, Lquom, NF Corporation, Alpine Quantum Technologies, Q-STAR, and more.

Find the agenda, featured speakers and register to attend Q2B25 Tokyo here .

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing SaaS company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting-edge computational technology. The company develops enterprise-grade applications that run on state-of-the-art classical computing hardware and algorithms targeting near-term quantum hardware. Its flagship product, Promethium , is an advanced molecular discovery platform that leverages quantum chemistry to accelerate research across pharmaceutical, materials science, and chemical industries. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, the team bridges the gap between theoretical quantum computing and practical business solutions. Composed of some of the industry's foremost experts, QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a European subsidiary in Paris. The company also organizes Q2B , a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities. Learn more at .

CONTACT: Jean-Baptiste Faverjon, +33777847234, [email protected]

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.

