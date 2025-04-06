CERE INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising-- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Cerevel” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CERE), Bain Capital Investors, LLC (“Bain”) and Pfizer, Inc. (“Pfizer”).

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that: (a) sold or otherwise disposed of the publicly-traded common stock of Cerevel during the period from October 11, 2023 through August 1, 2024, inclusive, and thus were damaged by defendants' violations of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”); (b) held shares of Cerevel as of January 8, 2024 (the“Record Date”) and were entitled to vote on the merger of Cerevel and AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”) and thus were damaged by defendants' violations of Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act; and/or (c) sold shares of Cerevel stock contemporaneously with Bain's purchase of shares on or about October 16, 2023 and thus were damaged by Bain's violations of Section 20A of the Exchange Act. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/CERE.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that Cerevel's Offering documents and other public statements omitted material facts regarding AbbVie's interest in acquiring Cerevel at a price well in excess of the $22.81 per share Offering price, artificially deflating Cerevel's stock price until the merger was announced. Moreover, Specifically, the Complaint alleges that: (1) Cerevel's controlling shareholder, Bain, acquired Cerevel shares from the October Offering at an artificially depressed price while allegedly in possession of material nonpublic information regarding AbbVie's interest; (2) On December 6, 2023 (less than two months after the October Offering), Cerevel publicly announced that AbbVie agreed to acquire Cerevel for $45 per share and that the merger allowed Bain to receive a windfall of more than $120 million on the shares it acquired at the artificially depressed Offering price.

The Action also seeks to recover damages on behalf of investors that held shares as of the January 8, 2024 Record Date and were damaged as a result of Defendants' allegedly false and misleading statements and omissions of material facts in Cerevel's January 18, 2024 Proxy statement (the“Proxy”). Among other things, the Complaint alleges the Proxy misled investors regarding the true nature and timing of AbbVie's interest in Cerevel.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg/CERE , or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Cerevel you have until June 3, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | ...

Legal Disclaimer:

