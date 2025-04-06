Verizon Business Debuts Industry-Defining Broadcast Private 5G And AI Solution At NAB 2025



Verizon Business is helping broadcasters solve many of their challenges and will showcase a first-of-its-kind mobile Private 5G Network framework featuring a portable, environmentally controlled setup built on NVIDIA and brought to life with key partners including FanDuel TV, Haivision, and Ericsson Verizon Business experts will be featured on various panels throughout the show, discussing the future of live content and remote production

LAS VEGAS, April 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcasters face the challenge of managing dozens of camera feeds during a live event, they're constantly struggling with location-based connectivity, all while having the pressure of capturing every critical moment flawlessly. Until now. At the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, Verizon Business (Booth W#2530) is showcasing a range of innovative solutions including a first-of-its-kind portable Private 5G Network framework designed to reduce many of these live-broadcasting pain points for broadcasters.

This mobile environmentally controlled setup is built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, including NVIDIA AI Enterpris and NVIDIA Holoscan for Medi , which demonstrate intelligent video prioritization for live production by using AI to manage numerous camera feeds and highlight key moments. This allows directors to focus on the most compelling content and create a more dynamic and engaging live production. The combined mobile framework can be deployed to leverage different types of spectrum, including C-band, CBRS, and millimeter wave. The Verizon mobile framework comes to life with key partners including FanDuel TV, Haivision, and Ericsson.

"Live content production and experiential events are evolving rapidly, demanding innovative approaches to content creation, distribution, and fan engagement,” said Daniel Lawson, SVP, Global Solutions, Verizon Business.“We are demonstrating at NAB 2025 how our Private 5G Network, coupled with Enterprise AI solutions, enables more efficient, cost-effective broadcast workflows. Our first-of-its-kind mobile framework is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving demands of the industry.”

Visit Verizon Business at Booth #W2530 - thought leadership sessions

Verizon Business (Booth #W2530) experts will have a strong presence at the NAB show, leading and participating in several sessions, including:

Saturday, April 5, 12 p.m. PT, at the NAB Main Stage, Verizon's Daniel Lawson , SVP, Global Solutions will deliver the Opening Remarks for the 2025 Devoncroft Executive Summit

Monday, April 7, 12 p.m. PT, at W222-W223, ErinRose Widner, Global Head of Business Strategy, Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business will lead a panel: AI on Location: Deploying Private Networks and Edge Compute for Next Gen Production Workflows '

Monday, April 7, 2 p.m. PT, at W1768 Theater 1, Tim Stevens, Global Leader of Strategic Innovation, Verizon Business will discuss 'Unplugging Sports: The Private Wireless Revolution '

These sessions, along with many others, will delve into the latest trends in live media, AI and automation, and how technology is being leveraged to enhance engagement and interactivity. For more information, visit Verizon Media & Entertainment to learn more.

