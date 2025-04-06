403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadians, Mexicans See US as "Enemy Country"
(MENAFN) A significant number of Canadians and Mexicans now perceive their previous US partner as an “enemy country,” with many supporting the idea of imposing tariffs in retaliation, based on a new Leger poll published on Saturday.
The poll, titled The Three Amigos Survey, revealed that the majority of respondents blamed United States Leader Donald Trump, rather than the American people, for the ongoing economic issues. A substantial portion of Canadians, 64 percent, and Mexicans, 59 percent, held this view.
“However, despite this distinction, 43 percent of Canadians and 35 percent of Mexicans still consider the United States to be an enemy country,” the report stated.
Regarding tariffs, an overwhelming 87 percent of Canadians and 84 percent of Mexicans expressed concerns that the duties on exports to the US would have a detrimental impact on their nations.
In the United States, 52 percent of respondents agreed that tariffs would harm the country, whereas 29 percent believed they would be beneficial.
The survey also gathered opinions on the upcoming Canadian federal election, suggesting that Premier Mark Carney and his Liberal Party are expected to win on April 28.
“Regardless of their political affiliations nearly half (46 percent) believe the Liberal Party will win,” the report noted. “Currently, 44 percent of Canadians say they would vote for the Liberal Party if the election were held today, compared to 38 percent for (Conservative leader) Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party.”
The poll, titled The Three Amigos Survey, revealed that the majority of respondents blamed United States Leader Donald Trump, rather than the American people, for the ongoing economic issues. A substantial portion of Canadians, 64 percent, and Mexicans, 59 percent, held this view.
“However, despite this distinction, 43 percent of Canadians and 35 percent of Mexicans still consider the United States to be an enemy country,” the report stated.
Regarding tariffs, an overwhelming 87 percent of Canadians and 84 percent of Mexicans expressed concerns that the duties on exports to the US would have a detrimental impact on their nations.
In the United States, 52 percent of respondents agreed that tariffs would harm the country, whereas 29 percent believed they would be beneficial.
The survey also gathered opinions on the upcoming Canadian federal election, suggesting that Premier Mark Carney and his Liberal Party are expected to win on April 28.
“Regardless of their political affiliations nearly half (46 percent) believe the Liberal Party will win,” the report noted. “Currently, 44 percent of Canadians say they would vote for the Liberal Party if the election were held today, compared to 38 percent for (Conservative leader) Pierre Poilievre’s Conservative Party.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment