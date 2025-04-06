Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory: Partnering With Saudi Arabia's Visionary Future

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory, a global leader in bespoke and luxury furniture manufacturing, is proud to announce its unwavering support for Saudi Arabia's transformative vision, led by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. As an accredited luxury furniture and decoration supplier for Saudi Arabia's ambitious Neom project-a development poised to redefine innovation, sustainability, and global prestige-Sagist Group continues to strengthen its presence within the kingdom.

Unveiling a Special Discount for Saudi Clients

Recognizing the value of collaboration and the importance of fostering enduring relationships with Saudi partners, Sagist Group is thrilled to introduce an exclusive 40% discount for all Saudi clients. This special offer is designed to facilitate luxury furniture and decoration services across all sectors and projects within Saudi Arabia and underscores Sagist Group's commitment to enhancing Saudi investments.

Applicable Projects

This remarkable discount will be available for the following projects:

.Hotel Furniture and Decoration: Enhancing guest experiences with luxurious beds, seating, and interior designs.

.Luxury Villas: Elegant living spaces brought to life with bespoke furniture and unique custom-made pieces.

.Residential and Large-Scale Housing Developments: From modern apartments to premium collective housing projects.

.Restaurants and Cafés: Sophisticated dining areas, lounges, and custom bar stools tailored to perfection.

.Office Spaces: Functional and ergonomic designs for professional environments, including executive desks and storage solutions.

The offer will cover shipping and installation costs, ensuring hassle-free service for clients and will remain valid through 2025 and 2026.

Sagist Group's Commitment to Excellence

For years, Sagist Group has been dedicated to providing VIP Saudi clients with unparalleled craftsmanship and bespoke solutions. Each piece of furniture is meticulously crafted to reflect the brand's philosophy:

combining opulence with functionality. Sagist Group's services go beyond furniture production, offering turnkey interior solutions that encompass every stage of the design and implementation process. From concept development to on-site installation, Sagist Group guarantees exceptional results delivered on time.

“At Sagist Group, we are honored to align ourselves with Saudi Arabia's new vision under Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman's leadership. The kingdom's bold endeavors inspire us to contribute our expertise in luxury furniture and interior solutions. Our special discount is a gesture of appreciation towards our Saudi clients and a step forward in supporting their visionary projects,” said Metin Durmaz, CEO and Architect of Sagist Group Luxury Furniture Factory.

Neom Project: Redefining Boundaries

Saudi Arabia's Neom project stands as a testament to the kingdom's ambition, embodying innovation, sustainability, and the pursuit of global excellence. As an accredited supplier for Neom, Sagist Group is proud to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, offering customized solutions that align with the project's futuristic aspirations. Sagist Group's designs not only blend seamlessly with Neom's innovative spirit but also reflect the values of heritage and luxury cherished by Saudi culture.

A Seamless Experience

Sagist Group prides itself on delivering turnkey solutions tailored to meet the highest standards of quality and luxury. By leveraging the expertise of its own teams and personnel, the company ensures seamless execution of projects, from initial design concepts to the final installation. Clients can expect a hassle-free experience with every detail meticulously managed, including logistics, delivery, and on-site assembly.

Why Choose Sagist Group?

.Craftsmanship of the Highest Standard: Each piece is created with attention to detail, ensuring both durability and elegance.

.Exclusive Customization: We offer bespoke designs tailored to the unique preferences of clients.

.Commitment to Sustainability: Utilizing eco-friendly materials and practices to promote sustainable luxury.

.Global Recognition: Trusted by VIP clients in markets spanning Dubai, New York, California, Vienna, Paris, London, Lisbon, and beyond.

Sagist Group invites Saudi investors and clients to partner in creating extraordinary spaces that elevate luxury and redefine innovation. With Sagist Group's expertise and dedication, investments will reach new heights, making every project a masterpiece.

