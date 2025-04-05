403
Palestinian Ministry: Israeli Occupation Forces' Crime Against Medics Requires Immediate Attention
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 5 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry affirmed that new documentation of the Israeli occupation's crime of murdering medics requires immediate attention to stop the genocide and hold this heinous entity accountable for its actions.
A video, published by the New York Times, showed the Israeli occupation targeting and opening fire on 15 Palestinian medics in ambulances on March 23 in Rafah.
The video refutes the occupation's claims that it did not attack the ambulances and did not recognize them under the pretext that they lacked lights or emergency signals, it proves deliberate execution, the ministry said in a press statement Saturday.
The Ministry sees this crime as part of the genocide and displacement war against Palestinian people, it also exposes the daily brutality the occupation forces commit against Palestinian civilians, as well as humanitarian, UN, medical, and journalistic workers, with the aim of intimidating them.
The Ministry reaffirmed its continued efforts to expose the occupation's crimes internationally, especially to the Security Council and Human Rights Council, to push for immediate attention and hold the occupation accountable for its crimes. (end)
