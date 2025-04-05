MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Dusit International expands its presence in India, leading luxury hospitality growth in emerging Tier 2 and 3 cities with a new focus on metro destinations to follow" data-link=" International expands its presence in India, leading luxury hospitality growth in emerging Tier 2 and 3 cities with a new focus on metro destinations to follow" class="whatsapp" Building on the successful opening of dusitD2 Fagu, Shimla, Dusit is set to bring its Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to high potential markets across India including Bhiwadi, Raipur, Lonavala, Kasol, Kolkata, Manali, and Karnataka while also preparing to target Tier 1 destinations in its next phase of development.

Dusit International unveiled its expansion plans for India during a media briefing held at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, on 3 April 2025. Pictured: Ms Deepika Arora, Consultant/Advisor South Asia, Dusit International, and Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President Development (Global), Dusit International.

NEW DELHI, INDIA- Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 - Deeping its commitment to India, Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has announced plans to expand its presence in the country by launching its luxury and upper midscale brands in key emerging markets.With rising disposable incomes, increasing demand for premium stays, and enhanced connectivity reshaping India's hospitality landscape, Dusit is focused on underserved yet high-potential markets nationwide.In addition to exploring opportunities in India's Tier 1 cities, Dusit also aims to target Tier 2 and Tier 3 destinations where luxury and upscale hospitality options are currently limited creating opportunities to deliver curated, high-end experiences tailored to local demand. This strategic expansion builds on the momentum of Dusit's recent foray into the Indian market with the opening of the contemporary, upscalein December 2024, and the signings of three key properties in Karnataka: the wellness-focused(set to open in 2028), and two upcomingWith a diverse brand portfolio spanning the ultra-luxuryto upper midscale and midscale brands such asand, Dusit plans to tap underserved locations where it can leverage its expertise in delivering Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to meet the needs of today's business and leisure travellers.Prioritising quality over quantity, the company is thoughtfully selecting locations that align with its ethos of premium, experience-driven hospitality offering a distinctive blend of holistic wellness, contemporary design, and exceptional service.As part of this vision, Dusit is preparing to launch six additional hotels across the country. The upper-midscale Dusit Princess brand will debut in Raipur (200 keys), Bhiwadi (165 keys), Kolkata (220 keys), and Lonavala (120 keys). Meanwhile, two boutique luxury properties under the recently introduced Dusit Collection brand in Kasol and Manali (each with 40 rooms) will offer refined escapes in the Himalayan foothills.'India represents an exceptional growth opportunity for Dusit across major metros and particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where premium hospitality options remain limited despite strong demand,' said'The country's tourism industry is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for high-quality, experience-driven stays. By blending our unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with wellness-led experiences and destination-driven properties, we aim to create exceptional stays that resonate deeply with Indian travellers. Through strategic partnerships with visionary local developers, we are committed to shaping India's premium hospitality landscape for the long term.'Beyond immediate expansion, Dusit is focused on building an integrated hospitality ecosystem in India, where luxury stays, holistic wellness, refined gastronomy, and hospitality education converge to deliver lasting value. At the heart of this vision is a deep commitment to sustainability driven by Dusit's group-wideprogramme. Aligned with selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the programme features 31 measurable criteria designed to ensure a lasting and positive impact in every community Dusit serves.Through Dusit Hospitality Education, the company will also focus on local talent development, ensuring that Indian hospitality professionals are trained to uphold world-class service standards. Together, these initiatives underscore Dusit's commitment to responsible hospitality and its vision for sustainable growth in the global hospitality industry.Dusit's entry into the Indian market forms part of its broader expansion strategy targeting vibrant, high-growth markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, China, and India. With a bold plan to sign more than 100 hotels globally over the next five years, Dusit is poised to captivate travellers worldwide with its unique fusion of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality and thoughtfully integrated local traditions.Hashtag: #dusitinternational

About Dusit International

Established in 1948,



Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: Dusit Hotels and Resorts, Dusit Hospitality Education, Dusit Foods, Dusit Estate, and Hospitality-Related Services.

Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion and diversification.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts





Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.

Dusit International