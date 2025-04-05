403
Global Recession Fears Hammer Brazilian Stock Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market plunged on April 4, 2025, as global economic fears rattled investors. The Ibovespa index dropped 2.96%, closing at 127,000 points, marking one of its steepest declines this year.
The fall followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs, which heightened concerns about a global recession and triggered sell-offs in markets worldwide.
Oil prices played a central role in the day's turmoil. Brent crude fell 6% after OPEC+ announced plans to increase production starting in May. This sharp decline hit Brazil's energy sector particularly hard.
Petrobras saw significant losses, with its preferred and common shares tumbling, while smaller oil firms like Brava Energia and PetroReconcavo also suffered double-digit declines. Brava Energia led the losses on the Ibovespa, with shares plunging 12.92%.
The construction sector, which had rallied the previous day, reversed its gains as macroeconomic uncertainties mounted.
Analysts described this as a correction rather than a structural issue, but the broader market sentiment remained cautious. Industrial stocks also struggled, with Grupo Vamos falling nearly 10%.
The global backdrop added to the pressure on Brazilian equities. U.S. markets experienced sharp declines, with technology-heavy indices like the Nasdaq suffering significant losses due to inflation concerns and trade tensions.
European markets followed suit, with major indices like the FTSE and DAX posting declines amid fears of economic stagnation. Asian markets showed mixed results; Chinese stocks fell under trade-related pressures, while Japanese equities displayed relative stability.
Despite the broader market downturn, some sectors showed resilience. Retail stocks like Atacadão outperformed, gaining over 10% as investors sought defensive plays amid uncertainty.
Real estate investment funds (FIIs) also demonstrated stability, reflecting their appeal as safer assets during volatile periods. The IFIX index for FIIs rose 6.3% in the first quarter of 2025, buoyed by favorable tax conditions and signs of an end to Brazil's interest rate hikes.
Technical indicators painted a challenging picture for the Ibovespa. The index broke below key support levels at 130,000 points, signaling bearish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index suggested oversold conditions but offered little immediate hope for recovery. Analysts noted that global factors would likely dictate near-term movements in Brazilian equities.
Market volumes surged as investors reacted to the day's developments, with heavy selling concentrated in commodity-linked stocks. Exchange-traded funds showed mixed flows; real estate-focused ETFs gained traction while cryptocurrency funds saw outflows.
Analysts urged caution as global trade tensions and recession fears dominated headlines. They emphasized monitoring oil prices and U.S.-China relations closely in the coming weeks.
Investors braced for continued volatility as uncertainty loomed over global markets and Brazil's economic outlook remained tied to external shocks.
