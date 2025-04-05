I Peace Launches Personalized Ips Cell Services And Longevity Treatment In The U.S.

– Age-Reversed Stem Cell Technology Now Available to the Public –

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I Peace, Inc. ( ), a global pioneer in iPSC (induced pluripotent stem cell) technology, proudly announces the launch of its personalized iPS cell production and longevity-focused rejuvenation therapies in the United States.

On April 5th, Koji will be speaking at the "Unlimited Health Conference," a part of the Vitalist Bay, the biggest longevity event in the world that is held in Berkeley California.

For more information, visit

iPS cell technology enables the creation of age-reversed stem cells that reflect a younger version of the individual's biology. I Peace is now expanding the use of this breakthrough not only for regenerative medicine but also for a wide range of longevity applications.

Previously, clinical grade iPS cell production in one facility was limited to just one person per year, with costs reaching a few million USD. I Peace has now achieved industrial-scale manufacturing, capable of producing hundreds of iPS cell lines per year and has reduced the cost to several thousands of dollars per individual.

Conventional stem cells retain the age of the donor - a 50-year-old person's stem cells still retain the characteristics of 50 years old. In contrast, iPS cells enable the extraction of youthful cellular components, making it possible to develop therapies based on the individual's own cells but in a younger state. Scientific studies suggest that restoring youthful cellular factors may significantly promote rejuvenation and extend vitality.

With this capability, I Peace is delivering what was once impossible: personalized access to one's own age-reversed cells for use in advanced longevity and rejuvenation therapies. Furthermore, because iPS cells can differentiate into virtually any human cell, they serve as a biological backup - offering the potential to treat disease or injury in the future using the patient's own youthful cells.

I Peace now offers two core services in the U.S.:

Personal iPS Cell Production & Banking – Create and preserve your own youthful stem cells while you're still healthy.Longevity & Rejuvenation Therapies – Personalized therapeutic applications using age-reversed cells and their components.

These services have already been provided to hundreds of individuals in Japan, and I Peace is now making them available to clients in the U.S.

"We aim to bring the power of iPS cell technology to everyone - so people can take charge of their own longevity and unlock a healthier, longer life," said Koji Tanabe, Founder and CEO of I Peace.

I Peace, Inc.

I Peace, Inc. provides GMP iPS cells globally and is an entrusted manufacturing service provider of various medical grade cells. The company was founded in 2015 by Koji Tanabe, a graduate of Professor Shinya Yamanaka's laboratory at Kyoto University, and the second author of the paper that reported the successful establishment of the world's first human iPS cell line. Tanabe has been involved in iPS cell research since the early days of its development and is working daily on innovative technical developments to make iPS cells accessible to everyone through I Peace, Inc.

Our unique technology enables us to produce multiple donor-derived iPS cells in parallel without contamination concerns and to provide scalable iPS cell manufacturing at a reasonable price. We are also promoting the production of iPS cells for individuals so that everyone in the world can prepare for the future by preserving their own iPS cells.

We support drug discovery and cell medicine development by providing iPS cells and other cell products that meet PMDA and FDA standards to pharmaceutical and cell medicine development companies so that cell medicine can become available to patients as soon as possible. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the prevalence of regenerative medicine by establishing iPS cell banking services for individuals and making iPS cells accessible to other development companies working with this incredible technology.

I Peace, Inc.

Founder & CEO: Koji Tanabe

Established: 2015

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Subsidiary in Japan: I Peace, Ltd., Kyoto

iPS cell manufacturing base: Peace Engine Kyoto, Kyoto

Website:

SOURCE I Peace, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED