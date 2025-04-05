Cyber Risk Goes Public: Rankiteo Opens The First Transparent Global Cybersecurity Score Database

Disrupting closed models from giants like SecurityScorecard and BitSight, Rankiteo leads a new era of open cyber intelligence.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rankiteo, a pioneering cybersecurity intelligence platform, proudly announces the launch of the world's first Open Cybersecurity Inventory, providing public access to the cybersecurity scores of over 1 million companies worldwide.

This groundbreaking initiative sets a new standard in digital risk assessment, offering unparalleled transparency and fostering trust in the global digital economy.

Scaling to 100M+ Companies by Q4 2025

This is just the beginning. Rankiteo is on track to expand its scoring coverage to over 100 million companies by Q4 2025, building the world's largest open cyber risk database.

With this unprecedented scale, Rankiteo aims to become the Moody's of cybersecurity - the global standard for assessing and comparing digital resilience across industries.

From Product to Global Standard

Rankiteo is not designed to be just another closed SaaS platform. The company's ambition is to establish itself as a global standard for cyber risk assessment, not merely a tool among others. By offering open, comparable, and transparent cybersecurity scores, Rankiteo sets the foundation for a new benchmark in digital trust. Much like financial ratings shape investment decisions, Rankiteo aims to become a core reference in evaluating cybersecurity posture across industries and markets.

Leading the Way in Cybersecurity Transparency

While competitors like BitSight and SecurityScorecard have raised substantial funds-BitSight securing $397 million and SecurityScorecard amassing $290.95 million -

Rankiteo distinguishes itself by being the first to offer an open, publicly accessible cybersecurity inventory. This initiative democratizes access to critical cybersecurity information, enabling investors, partners, and clients to make informed decisions based on comprehensive assessments.

Challenging the Status Quo: Rankiteo Disrupts the Paywall Model

Unlike traditional players like BitSight and SecurityScorecard, who restrict access to cybersecurity scores behind expensive subscriptions, Rankiteo breaks away from the closed-door model. By making cyber risk information publicly available, Rankiteo empowers a broader ecosystem - from small businesses to global investors - to make smarter, data-driven decisions.

In doing so, Rankiteo doesn't just compete with existing players - it redefines the market.

Innovative Scoring Powered by Advanced AI Models

Rankiteo's proprietary scoring system leverages Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) methodologies enhanced by specially developed AI models. These models analyze a multitude of factors, including digital infrastructure quality, email and web configurations, and overall technical hygiene, to deliver accurate and dynamic cybersecurity scores. This approach ensures that assessments remain current and reflective of the evolving threat landscape.

Empowering Organizations with Actionable Insights

Organizations listed in the inventory can access a free summary report of their cybersecurity standing.

For deeper insights, companies can opt for Rankiteo's Monitoring Package, which offers detailed analyses, real-time monitoring, trend assessments, and tailored recommendations to enhance their cybersecurity posture.

This tiered approach allows businesses to proactively manage their digital risks and demonstrate their commitment to cybersecurity excellence.

A Strategic Opportunity for Investors

The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $345.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.9%. Rankiteo is strategically positioned to capture a significant share of this expanding market by offering innovative, data-driven solutions that address the pressing need for transparent cyber risk assessment.

The launch of the Open Cybersecurity Inventory not only enhances Rankiteo's product portfolio but also solidifies its role as a leader in the cybersecurity intelligence space.

Rankiteo is currently open to strategic partners and early-stage investors for its first seed funding round.

About Rankiteo

Rankiteo is a cybersecurity intelligence platform dedicated to providing real-time, AI-powered assessments of organizational cyber health. By bridging the gap between cybersecurity and financial risk assessment, Rankiteo empowers businesses and investors to make informed decisions in the digital age.



