Kraken Bolsters Canadian Presence With Regulatory Approval And Leadership Appointment

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has obtained a Restricted Dealer registration from the Ontario Securities Commission , enabling it to continue offering crypto trading services in Canada under the nation's evolving regulatory framework. This development underscores Kraken's commitment to adhering to Canada's investor protection guidelines and solidifying its position in the Canadian market.

In conjunction with this regulatory milestone, Kraken has appointed Cynthia Del Pozo as the new General Manager for North America. Del Pozo is tasked with leading the company's growth initiatives across Canada, focusing on strengthening regulatory, political, and commercial relationships to further embed Kraken within the North American crypto landscape.

To enhance accessibility for Canadian clients, Kraken is now offering free Interac e-Transfer deposits. This initiative aims to simplify the process of funding accounts, thereby lowering barriers for newcomers to the platform and making cryptocurrency investing more accessible and affordable.

Kraken's registration as a Restricted Dealer places it under the supervision of the OSC, ensuring that clients have access to crypto products within a regulated environment. This status is one of eight firm registration types in Canada, each with specific requirements and conditions set by securities regulators.

