Wintermute's Trading Tactics Spark Concerns Amidst Altcoin Volatility

Market maker Wintermute has come under scrutiny following significant price fluctuations in several altcoins, notably ACT, which experienced a sharp decline of approximately 53% on April 1, 2025. This downturn has raised questions about Wintermute's trading strategies and their impact on the cryptocurrency market.

On April 1, ACT's value plummeted by nearly 53%, triggering discussions about potential market manipulation. Observers noted that Wintermute executed substantial sell-offs of ACT and other meme coins, leading to rapid price declines. In response, Wintermute's CEO, Evgeny Gaevoy, denied intentional market manipulation, stating that their actions were reactive and aimed at arbitraging Automated Market Maker pools.

Further analysis revealed that out of 27 tokens launched on Binance in 2025, only three were profitable, with an average loss of 44% across the board. This trend has intensified scrutiny of the exchange's listing practices and the role of market makers like Wintermute in influencing token performance.

In another development, the stablecoin FDUSD briefly depegged to $0.8726 following unfounded bankruptcy rumors. Capitalizing on this, Wintermute reportedly acquired 31 million FDUSD at the reduced price and later redeemed them at par value, resulting in an estimated profit exceeding $3 million.

